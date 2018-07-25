Dying botanical garden highlights Venezuela's decay

A volunteer of a group, helping with maintenance works, carries a piece of tree at the botanical garden. As the once-wealthy country spirals into economic chaos under President Nicolas Maduro, workers are cutting down the dead debris of once lush...more

A volunteer of a group, helping with maintenance works, carries a piece of tree at the botanical garden. As the once-wealthy country spirals into economic chaos under President Nicolas Maduro, workers are cutting down the dead debris of once lush groves of towering moriche palms. Over a third of its palm tree species have died in the last few years, staff said. REUTERS/Marco Bello

