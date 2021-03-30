Dying in line: Inside Brazil's crunch for COVID ICU beds
Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. As much of the world appears to be emerging from the worst of the pandemic, Brazil's...more
Health workers take care of patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, as they wait to be transferred to the ICU in Bauru. In 15 of Brazil's 26 states, ICU capacity is at or above 90% full, as the country's P1 variant fuels a second wave far...more
A patient who tested positive for the coronavirus waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
On Bauru's front line, doctors are exhausted; understaffed and under-resourced against the relentless tide of infections. "People have been talking for months about the risk of the public health system collapsing," said Fred Nicácio, a doctor...more
A health worker takes care of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus as he waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Beds are so scarce in Bauru that desperate relatives are turning to the courts, hiring lawyers to secure injunctions that would force hospitals - public or private - to take in patients. But lawyers cannot create ICU beds where there are none. Even...more
Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Members of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team transport a patient, who tested positive for the coronavirus to a hospital in Bauru. Ambulances dart across town carrying patients connected to green oxygen canisters, their belongings in black...more
A worker arrives with an oxygen cylinder in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Health workers take care of a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus as he waits to be transferred to the ICU in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Members of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team transport a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus to a hospital in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A patient who tested positive for the coronavirus waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A medical staff member checks an oxygen tank used for a coronavirus patient waiting to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Health workers take care of patients as they wait to be transferred to the ICU. Despite the crisis, President Jair Bolsonaro continues to ridicule stay-at-home measures. He rarely wears a mask and has said he does not plan to get vaccinated. He told...more
A medical staff member fills out medical records of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus waiting to be transferred to the ICU. Brazil, a major global economy once lauded for its public health victories, has also been slow to secure...more
Members of an Emergency Mobile Care Service (SAMU) team transport a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus to a hospital in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A patient who tested positive for the coronavirus waits in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
