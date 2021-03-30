Dying in line: Inside Brazil's crunch for COVID ICU beds

Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. As much of the world appears to be emerging from the worst of the pandemic, Brazil's...more

Patients, who tested positive for the coronavirus, wait in the corridor to be transferred to the ICU in the Central Emergency Room in Bauru, Sao Paulo state, Brazil. As much of the world appears to be emerging from the worst of the pandemic, Brazil's health system is buckling. Across the country there are over 6,000 people waiting for an ICU bed, according to government data. Picture taken March 23. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

