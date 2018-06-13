Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 13, 2018 | 7:50pm EDT

E3 gaming expo

The Fortnite booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The Fortnite booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
The Fortnite booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
1 / 20
An attendee poses for a picture with a zombie at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee poses for a picture with a zombie at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee poses for a picture with a zombie at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
2 / 20
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
3 / 20
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
4 / 20
Attendees Rosalia Rohwer and Jennifer Salenger dress up as characters from the game "Just Dance" at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees Rosalia Rohwer and Jennifer Salenger dress up as characters from the game "Just Dance" at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees Rosalia Rohwer and Jennifer Salenger dress up as characters from the game "Just Dance" at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
5 / 20
Attendees look at their phones as they wait in line to check out new gaming software at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees look at their phones as they wait in line to check out new gaming software at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Attendees look at their phones as they wait in line to check out new gaming software at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
6 / 20
Attendee Paula Sar rides a display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendee Paula Sar rides a display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendee Paula Sar rides a display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
7 / 20
A woman plays a VR game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A woman plays a VR game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A woman plays a VR game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
8 / 20
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
9 / 20
An attendee poses for a picture with zombies at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee poses for a picture with zombies at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee poses for a picture with zombies at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
10 / 20
The facebook gaming booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The facebook gaming booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
The facebook gaming booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
11 / 20
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
12 / 20
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
13 / 20
Attendees play on a Spiderman display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees play on a Spiderman display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees play on a Spiderman display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
14 / 20
A new VR headset is shown on display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A new VR headset is shown on display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A new VR headset is shown on display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
15 / 20
A display in front of "The Walking Dead" booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A display in front of "The Walking Dead" booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
A display in front of "The Walking Dead" booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16 / 20
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
17 / 20
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
18 / 20
An attendee plays a video game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee plays a video game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
An attendee plays a video game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
19 / 20
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
20 / 20
