E3 gaming expo
The Fortnite booth is shown at E3, the world's largest video game industry convention in Los Angeles, California, June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee poses for a picture with a zombie at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees Rosalia Rohwer and Jennifer Salenger dress up as characters from the game "Just Dance" at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees look at their phones as they wait in line to check out new gaming software at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendee Paula Sar rides a display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A woman plays a VR game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee poses for a picture with zombies at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The facebook gaming booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee dresses as a character from the game Fortnite at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees play on a Spiderman display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A new VR headset is shown on display at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A display in front of "The Walking Dead" booth is shown at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees walk the floor at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee plays a video game at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees play video games at E3. REUTERS/Mike Blake
