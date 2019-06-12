E3 gaming expo
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees wait in line at the Cyberpunk 2077 booth during the opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees pose at a large sculpture display as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A large display for the game "FORTNITE" is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers prepare gaming computers for attendees in front of a Borderlands 3 mural during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, California, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees try out new gaming hardware called Pixxelcube as it makes its world debut during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A larger than life statue from Borderlands 3 greets attendees during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees walk past a sign for Xbox Game Pass during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miniature working arcade games are shown on display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An attendee tests out a new game on the Nintendo Switch during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees test out Pokemon Shield from Nintendo during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Attendees pose at a large sculpture as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A large display for the gaming company "Bethesda" is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. Bethesda announced new games "Ghostwire: Tokyo" and "Deathloop" as well as updates "Doom", Elder Scrolls, Fallout and more. ...more
A display for Facebook Gaming is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
