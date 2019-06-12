Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 12, 2019 | 1:50pm EDT

E3 gaming expo

Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3, the annual video games expo revealing the latest in gaming software and hardware in Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 16
Attendees wait in line at the Cyberpunk 2077 booth during the opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees wait in line at the Cyberpunk 2077 booth during the opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees wait in line at the Cyberpunk 2077 booth during the opening day of E3, in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 16
Attendees pose at a large sculpture display as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees pose at a large sculpture display as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees pose at a large sculpture display as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 16
A large display for the game "FORTNITE" is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A large display for the game "FORTNITE" is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A large display for the game "FORTNITE" is shown during opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 16
Workers prepare gaming computers for attendees in front of a Borderlands 3 mural during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Workers prepare gaming computers for attendees in front of a Borderlands 3 mural during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Workers prepare gaming computers for attendees in front of a Borderlands 3 mural during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 16
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, California, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, California, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees walk past a Twitch logo painted on stairs during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, California, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 16
Attendees try out new gaming hardware called Pixxelcube as it makes its world debut during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees try out new gaming hardware called Pixxelcube as it makes its world debut during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees try out new gaming hardware called Pixxelcube as it makes its world debut during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 16
A larger than life statue from Borderlands 3 greets attendees during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A larger than life statue from Borderlands 3 greets attendees during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A larger than life statue from Borderlands 3 greets attendees during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 16
Attendees walk past a sign for Xbox Game Pass during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees walk past a sign for Xbox Game Pass during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees walk past a sign for Xbox Game Pass during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 16
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees test out new games during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 16
Miniature working arcade games are shown on display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Miniature working arcade games are shown on display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Miniature working arcade games are shown on display during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 16
An attendee tests out a new game on the Nintendo Switch during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An attendee tests out a new game on the Nintendo Switch during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
An attendee tests out a new game on the Nintendo Switch during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 16
Attendees test out Pokemon Shield from Nintendo during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees test out Pokemon Shield from Nintendo during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees test out Pokemon Shield from Nintendo during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 16
Attendees pose at a large sculpture as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Attendees pose at a large sculpture as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
Attendees pose at a large sculpture as they attend the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 16
A large display for the gaming company "Bethesda" is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. Bethesda announced new games "Ghostwire: Tokyo" and "Deathloop" as well as updates "Doom", Elder Scrolls, Fallout and more. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A large display for the gaming company "Bethesda" is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. Bethesda announced new games "Ghostwire: Tokyo" and "Deathloop" as well as updates "Doom", Elder Scrolls, Fallout and more. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A large display for the gaming company "Bethesda" is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. Bethesda announced new games "Ghostwire: Tokyo" and "Deathloop" as well as updates "Doom", Elder Scrolls, Fallout and more. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 16
A display for Facebook Gaming is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A display for Facebook Gaming is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, June 11, 2019
A display for Facebook Gaming is shown during the opening day of E3 in Los Angeles, June 11. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Next Slideshows

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Inside Disney's new Star Wars theme park

Chewbacca climbed into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon and fireworks flew overhead as Walt Disney Co dedicated the new "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" section...

May 30 2019
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

May 27 2019
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala

Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to...

May 24 2019
Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Over-the-top at the Met Gala

Celebrities complete their camp-themed Met Gala outfits with headpieces, feathers, elaborate makeup and more.

May 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Protests in Hong Kong descend into violent chaos

Hong Kong police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at demonstrators who threw plastic bottles as protests against an extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial descended into violent chaos.

Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights

Swiss women on why they plan to strike for equal pay and rights

Ahead of a strike planned for Friday by women in Switzerland, Reuters spoke to nine women about their concerns, including the need for equal pay and pension rights and for action on discrimination and sexual harassment.

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Capsized tourist boat recovered from Danube

Hungarian salvage crews recovered four bodies as they raised the wreck of a boat from the Danube River in Budapest, two weeks after it capsized with a group of South Korean tourists on board.

Women's World Cup: Day 5

Women's World Cup: Day 5

Highlights from June 11 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Massive protest in Hong Kong against extradition law

Hong Kong was plunged into a fresh political crisis after hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to thwart a proposed extradition law that would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China to face trial.

Balloons over London

Balloons over London

Dozens of hot air balloons fill the skies over London as part of the annual Lord Mayor's Hot Air Balloon Regatta.

Women's World Cup: Day 4

Women's World Cup: Day 4

Highlights from Day 4 at the Women's World Cup in France.

White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade

White nationalists disrupt Detroit pride parade

Members of the National Socialist Movement, a white nationalist group, demonstrate against the LGBTQ event Motor City Pride in Detroit.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast