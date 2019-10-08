Eagle eye view of the Alps
Victor, a 9-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, in this still image taken from a video released October 8, 2019. The bird and its handlers are preparing for the Alpine Eagle...more
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix, October 8, 2019. The flight will see the bird soar over five glaciers: Switzerland's Corvatsch, Austria's Dachstein, Germany's...more
Victor flies from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Falconers Eva Meyrier and Jacques Olivier Travers prepare Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for six days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the...
Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights
LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination...
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban
Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protests rage over Ecuador austerity measures
Ecuadorean protesters have clashed with security forces and blocked highways for six days to demonstrate against government austerity measures, including the end of four-decade-old fuel subsidies.
Protests as Supreme Court mulls LGBTQ employment rights
LGBTQ supporters rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices appeared divided over whether a landmark decades-old federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in the workplace protects gay and transgender employees.
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban
Protesters continue using masks to shield their identities and to protect their faces from police tear gas despite a ban under colonial-era emergency laws.
Extinction Rebellion climate protests go global
The protests are the latest stage in a global campaign for tougher and swifter steps against climate change coordinated by the group, which rose to prominence in April when it snarled traffic in central London for 11 days.
On the Canada election campaign trail
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faces a tough re-election battle, with his Liberal party in a statistical tie with the opposition Conservatives ahead of the October 21 vote.
Inside a makeshift migrant camp in Mexico
Migrants, most of whom were sent back to Mexico while they await asylum hearings under a U.S. policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, shelter in makeshift encampments in the Mexican border city of Matamoros.
Future dam imperils ancient Turkish town
Residents of Hasankeyf, a 12,000-year-old town on the Tigris river, scramble to uproot to government-built housing before waters rise for the Ilisu hydroelectric dam in the next few months.
The 83-year-old climate activist
Octogenarian Phil Kingston has painted slogans, climbed on trains and sprayed red liquid at the British Treasury as part of Extinction Rebellion climate protests.