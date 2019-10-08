Edition:
Tue Oct 8, 2019

Eagle eye view of the Alps

Victor, a 9-year-old white-tailed eagle equipped with a 360 camera, flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France, in this still image taken from a video released October 8, 2019. The bird and its handlers are preparing for the Alpine Eagle Race, a collaboration through the eyes of the eagle, a photographer and a scientist to fly over five glaciers in five European countries in five days, to raise awareness of global warming. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix, October 8, 2019. The flight will see the bird soar over five glaciers: Switzerland's Corvatsch, Austria's Dachstein, Germany's Zugspitze, Italy's Marmolada and France's Aiguille du Midi. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix, October 8, 2019. The flight will see the bird soar over five glaciers: Switzerland's Corvatsch, Austria's Dachstein, Germany's Zugspitze, Italy's Marmolada and France's Aiguille du Midi. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Victor flies from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Victor flies from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Falconer Eva Meyrier holds Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains from the Plan de l Aiguille back to Chamonix. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Falconers Eva Meyrier and Jacques Olivier Travers prepare Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Falconers Eva Meyrier and Jacques Olivier Travers prepare Victor before a flight. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, October 08, 2019
Victor flies over glaciers and mountains in Chamonix, France. Eagle Wings Foundation/Chopard/Handout via REUTERS
