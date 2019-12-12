Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan
A hunter holds his tamed golden eagle during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A still image taken from a video shows a tamed golden eagle soaring during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A hunter holding his tamed golden eagle rides a horse during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A tamed golden eagle chases a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev?
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles and hawks gather around a bonfire during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A hunter holds his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A young hunter holds his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A hunter performs with his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Local residents gather on a slope with a backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A tamed hawk eats a pigeon during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A tamed hawk is seen during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A tamed golden eagle sits near the car during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A man rides a horse during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Hunters with their tamed golden eagles take part in a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A tamed golden eagle soars during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Hunters with dogs take part in a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev?
Next Slideshows
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Pope Francis visits Japan
Pope Francis made nuclear disarmament a key theme of his visit to Japan, the first by a pope in 38 years, and urged youth to defend the earth and show greater...
The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck
Works by the Australian sculptor on display in exhibitions past and present.
Sudan looks to pyramids to attract tourism
Sudan boasts more more - though smaller - pyramids than Egypt, and after conflicts and crises, the country's new civilian transition government is seeking to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Pictures of the year: America in 2019
Our top news photos from the United States this past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dogs at polling stations
Pooches at polling stations across Britain.
New Zealand mourns after deadly volcano eruption
The death toll is seen at 16 people and more than 20 are in hospital after a volcano erupted on White Island, where ongoing seismic activity is preventing teams from recovering eight people missing and presumed dead.
Pictures of the year: U.S. politics
Our top U.S. politics photos from the past year.
On the UK campaign trail
UK parties drum up support before Britain holds an election on December 12, a political gamble by Prime Minister Boris Johnson who sees it as his best chance to break the deadlock in parliament over Brexit.
Greta Thunberg named Time's Person of the Year
A look at the activism of Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old activist from Sweden who has urged immediate action to address a global climate crisis and was named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.
Women leaders of the world
A look at the women politicians who currently lead their countries, ranked by shortest to longest tenures.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.