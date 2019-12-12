Edition:
Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

A hunter holds his tamed golden eagle during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A still image taken from a video shows a tamed golden eagle soaring during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A hunter holding his tamed golden eagle rides a horse during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tamed golden eagle chases a rabbit during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev?

Hunters with their tamed golden eagles and hawks gather around a bonfire during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A hunter holds his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A young hunter holds his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A hunter releases his tamed golden eagle during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A hunter performs with his tamed hawk during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Local residents gather on a slope with a backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tamed hawk eats a pigeon during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tamed hawk is seen during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tamed golden eagle sits near the car during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A man rides a horse during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Hunters with their tamed golden eagles take part in a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

A tamed golden eagle soars during a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Hunters with dogs take part in a traditional hunting contest outside the village of Kaynar in Almaty region, Kazakhstan December 8, 2019. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev?

