Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
A poll worker cleans the table at a polling location during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A person prepares to cast a ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A table with gloves and boxes for used pens is photographed as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath arrives with her husband Erik to cast her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S....more
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks with supporters and members of the media at Marshall Park prior to casting her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. ...more
People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Patricia Wynn wearing a protective mask casts an early ballot for the U.S. presidential election at the country's embassy in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman casts her ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Disinfectants are on display at an early voting location in Dekalb County for the upcoming presidential elections in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A voter uses hand sanitizer before casting his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
A poll worker directs voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Laleh Daftarian, 6, plays with a balloon as she waits with her parents, Steven and Nataliia, in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People wear "Vote" face masks as they wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A bottle of hand sanitizer features an "I Voted" sticker on it at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A woman wears a "Trump for Prison" face mask as she walks to cast her ballot at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
People wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
A man walks to place his ballot into a machine at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
