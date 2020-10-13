Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Oct 13, 2020 | 3:27pm EDT

Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election

A poll worker cleans the table at a polling location during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A poll worker cleans the table at a polling location during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A poll worker cleans the table at a polling location during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 23
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
2 / 23
A person prepares to cast a ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

A person prepares to cast a ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A person prepares to cast a ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
3 / 23
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
4 / 23
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Voters line up to cast their election ballot at a Cobb County polling station in Marietta, Georgia, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Close
5 / 23
A table with gloves and boxes for used pens is photographed as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath arrives with her husband Erik to cast her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

A table with gloves and boxes for used pens is photographed as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath arrives with her husband Erik to cast her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
A table with gloves and boxes for used pens is photographed as Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath arrives with her husband Erik to cast her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean
Close
6 / 23
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks with supporters and members of the media at Marshall Park prior to casting her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks with supporters and members of the media at Marshall Park prior to casting her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath speaks with supporters and members of the media at Marshall Park prior to casting her election ballot at the Scott County Public Library polling station in Georgetown, Kentucky, U.S. October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dean
Close
7 / 23
People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
People cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Close
8 / 23
Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
9 / 23
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
People wait in line to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
10 / 23
Patricia Wynn wearing a protective mask casts an early ballot for the U.S. presidential election at the country's embassy in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Patricia Wynn wearing a protective mask casts an early ballot for the U.S. presidential election at the country's embassy in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Patricia Wynn wearing a protective mask casts an early ballot for the U.S. presidential election at the country's embassy in London, Britain October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
11 / 23
A woman casts her ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

A woman casts her ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
A woman casts her ballot for the upcoming presidential election during early voting in Sumter, South Carolina, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Micah Green NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Close
12 / 23
Disinfectants are on display at an early voting location in Dekalb County for the upcoming presidential elections in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Disinfectants are on display at an early voting location in Dekalb County for the upcoming presidential elections in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Disinfectants are on display at an early voting location in Dekalb County for the upcoming presidential elections in Chamblee, Georgia, U.S., October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry
Close
13 / 23
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
14 / 23
A voter uses hand sanitizer before casting his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

A voter uses hand sanitizer before casting his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A voter uses hand sanitizer before casting his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
15 / 23
A poll worker directs voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger &nbsp;

A poll worker directs voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger  

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
A poll worker directs voters to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger  
Close
16 / 23
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020. &nbsp;REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
People line up to cast their ballots for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Cincinnati, Ohio, October 6, 2020.  REUTERS/Megan Jelinger
Close
17 / 23
Laleh Daftarian, 6, plays with a balloon as she waits with her parents, Steven and Nataliia, in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Laleh Daftarian, 6, plays with a balloon as she waits with her parents, Steven and Nataliia, in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
Laleh Daftarian, 6, plays with a balloon as she waits with her parents, Steven and Nataliia, in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
18 / 23
People wear "Vote" face masks as they wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People wear "Vote" face masks as they wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People wear "Vote" face masks as they wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
19 / 23
A bottle of hand sanitizer features an "I Voted" sticker on it at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A bottle of hand sanitizer features an "I Voted" sticker on it at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A bottle of hand sanitizer features an "I Voted" sticker on it at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
20 / 23
A woman wears a "Trump for Prison" face mask as she walks to cast her ballot at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A woman wears a "Trump for Prison" face mask as she walks to cast her ballot at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A woman wears a "Trump for Prison" face mask as she walks to cast her ballot at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
21 / 23
People wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

People wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
People wait in a socially distant line at an early voting site at the Fairfax County Government Center in Fairfax, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
22 / 23
A man walks to place his ballot into a machine at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

A man walks to place his ballot into a machine at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2020
A man walks to place his ballot into a machine at an early voting site in Arlington, Virginia, September 18, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Next Slideshows

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

3:00pm EDT
Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

1:41pm EDT
Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

12:14pm EDT
Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

President Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his coronavirus diagnosis.

11:22am EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

Americans feel economic crush of coronavirus

A staggering 25 million Americans remain out of work due to the coronavirus, laying bare both the economic and human tragedy wrought by the pandemic.

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Athletes who have tested positive for COVID

Notable athletes who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

Joe Biden's socially distanced presidential campaign

The Democratic candidate campaigns as President Trump recovers from the coronavirus.

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Volatile protests in Indonesia over polarizing jobs law

Police and demonstrators clash during protests against a polarizing new jobs law passed in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

Trump resumes campaign after bout with COVID

President Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since he announced his coronavirus diagnosis.

Pandemic wreaks havoc on travel industry

Pandemic wreaks havoc on travel industry

International travel collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protests against Columbus Day in Latin America

Protests against Columbus Day in Latin America

Indigenous people protest Columbus Day in cities across Latin America.

After months without fans, Atlanta's NBA arena springs to life with voters

After months without fans, Atlanta's NBA arena springs to life with voters

By allowing early voting in arenas and stadiums, where social distancing can be better assured, organizers hope to alleviate fears that voters may have about contracting the coronavirus.

North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade

North Korea shows off military might in nighttime parade

North Korea s unprecedented nighttime military parade showcased an unusually broad array of new weapons.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast