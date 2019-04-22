Earth from above

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in a photgraph taken from the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large concentrations and color the...more

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in a photgraph taken from the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large concentrations and color the water to such an extent that the change is visible from orbit. Image taken August 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Close