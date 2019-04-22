Earth from above
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center. REUTERS/NASA/USGS
Small island cays and the prominent tidal channels cutting between them in the Bahamas in a photo taken from the International Space Station. NASA/via REUTERS
A houseboat camps on the shore in shallow water in a canyon at Lake Powell near Page, Arizona. The lake, on the Colorado River provides water for Nevada, Arizona and California. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Iguazu Falls in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
An aerial view of Nad Al Sheba Desert in Dubai. REUTERS/Karim Sahib
A farmer Ash Whitney stands in the middle of a dried-up dam in a drought-effected paddock on his property located west of the town of Gunnedah in New South Wales, Australia. Image taken June 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
An aerial view of Sargassum algae off Cancun, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision during an eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. Image taken May 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Pilbara region, which is the size of Spain, has the world's largest known deposits of iron ore and supplies nearly 45 percent of global trade in the mineral. Image...more
An iceberg floats in a fjord near the town of Tasiilaq, Greenland. Image taken June 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario, one of North America's Great Lakes, in a photgraph taken from the International Space Station. Microscopic cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, can reach such large concentrations and color the...more
Polluted water in the river Ganges is seen in Kanpur, India. Image taken April 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Coral surrounds a small island on the Great Barrier Reef, located off the coast of Queensland, near the town of Rockhampton, in Australia. Image taken November 2018. REUTERS/David Gray
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. Mount Fuji, at 3,776 metres (12,388 feet), is the tallest mountain in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
