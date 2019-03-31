Edition:
Earth Hour effect

The Bell Tower is seen after the lights are switched off during Earth Hour in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer

The Bell Tower is seen after the lights are switched off during Earth Hour in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
The Bell Tower is seen after the lights are switched off during Earth Hour in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer
The Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Brandenburg Gate before and during Earth Hour in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

The Brandenburg Gate before and during Earth Hour in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The Brandenburg Gate before and during Earth Hour in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A combination photo shows the Angel de la Independencia monument before and after lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A combination photo shows the Angel de la Independencia monument before and after lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, March 31, 2019
A combination photo shows the Angel de la Independencia monument before and after lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A combination picture shows the Indian Defence Ministry, Presidential Palace and Home Ministry buildings before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

A combination picture shows the Indian Defence Ministry, Presidential Palace and Home Ministry buildings before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A combination picture shows the Indian Defence Ministry, Presidential Palace and Home Ministry buildings before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour beforeand during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour beforeand during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour beforeand during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The landmark statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana before and after being switched off for Earth Hour in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

The landmark statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana before and after being switched off for Earth Hour in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The landmark statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana before and after being switched off for Earth Hour in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
The hotel 'Kazakhstan' before and during Earth Hour in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

The hotel 'Kazakhstan' before and during Earth Hour in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The hotel 'Kazakhstan' before and during Earth Hour in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A combination photo shows Stalin's era skyscraper before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A combination photo shows Stalin's era skyscraper before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A combination photo shows Stalin's era skyscraper before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A combination photo shows the Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

A combination photo shows the Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
A combination photo shows the Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The Admiralty building, the Peter and Paul cathedral and the State Hermitage museum before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

The Admiralty building, the Peter and Paul cathedral and the State Hermitage museum before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The Admiralty building, the Peter and Paul cathedral and the State Hermitage museum before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The UNESCO World Heritage Cologne Cathedral and the Hohenzollern railway bridge along the river Rhine are seen in this combination picture before (bottom) and during Earth Hour in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The UNESCO World Heritage Cologne Cathedral and the Hohenzollern railway bridge along the river Rhine are seen in this combination picture before (bottom) and during Earth Hour in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The UNESCO World Heritage Cologne Cathedral and the Hohenzollern railway bridge along the river Rhine are seen in this combination picture before (bottom) and during Earth Hour in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Saint Isaac''s Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Saint Isaac''s Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
Saint Isaac''s Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The Provincial Assembly of Sindh, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Saturday, March 30, 2019
The Provincial Assembly of Sindh, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
