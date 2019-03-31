Earth Hour effect
The Bell Tower is seen after the lights are switched off during Earth Hour in Xian, Shaanxi province, China. Picture taken with long exposure. REUTERS/Stringer
The Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The Brandenburg Gate before and during Earth Hour in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A combination photo shows the Angel de la Independencia monument before and after lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A combination picture shows the Indian Defence Ministry, Presidential Palace and Home Ministry buildings before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain
The Cathedral of Christ the Saviour beforeand during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The landmark statue of Garuda Wisnu Kencana before and after being switched off for Earth Hour in South Kuta, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
The hotel 'Kazakhstan' before and during Earth Hour in Almaty, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A combination picture shows the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), formerly known as Victoria Terminus, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A combination photo shows Stalin's era skyscraper before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A combination photo shows the Kremlin before and during Earth Hour in Moscow. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
The Admiralty building, the Peter and Paul cathedral and the State Hermitage museum before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The UNESCO World Heritage Cologne Cathedral and the Hohenzollern railway bridge along the river Rhine are seen in this combination picture before (bottom) and during Earth Hour in Cologne, Germany. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Saint Isaac''s Cathedral before and during Earth Hour in St. Petersburg, Russia. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The Provincial Assembly of Sindh, before and after the lights were turned off for Earth Hour in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Venezuela slowly gets back electricity after massive blackout
Several cities in Venezuela, including most of Caracas, recovered electricity gradually after the second blackout in less than a month left the oil-rich country...
Massive protest march against Algeria's Bouteflika
About one million people took to the streets of Algiers on Friday to demand the resignation of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, police officers at the scene...
Pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' reaches London
The pro-Brexit 'March to Leave' protest arrives in London just as lawmakers reject Prime Minister May's Brexit deal for a third time.
