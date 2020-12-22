Edition:
Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion as the solar system's two biggest planets appeared to meet in a celestial alignment that astronomers call the "Great Conjunction." REUTERS/Bjoern Kils/New York Media Boat
Jupiter and Saturn are seen in the sky in this screen grab taken from a video in Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Jupiter and Saturn are seen in the sky in this screen grab taken from a video in Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years. REUTERS/Borja Suarez
Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. At the point of convergence, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to be just one-tenth of a degree apart, roughly equivalent to the thickness of a dime held at arm's length. In reality, of course, the planets remained hundreds of millions of miles apart, according to NASA. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. At the point of convergence, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to be just one-tenth of a degree apart, roughly equivalent to the thickness of a dime held at arm's length. In reality, of course, the planets remained hundreds of millions of miles apart, according to NASA. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A conjunction of the two planets takes place about once every 20 years. But the last time Jupiter and Saturn came as close together in the sky as on Monday was in 1623, an alignment that occurred during daylight and was thus not visible from most places on Earth. The last visible great conjunction occurred long before telescopes were invented, in 1226, halfway through construction of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A conjunction of the two planets takes place about once every 20 years. But the last time Jupiter and Saturn came as close together in the sky as on Monday was in 1623, an alignment that occurred during daylight and was thus not visible from most places on Earth. The last visible great conjunction occurred long before telescopes were invented, in 1226, halfway through construction of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Groups of people gather near a Christmas tree on the beach as they watch the celestial phenomenon at Cardiff State Beach in California. &nbsp;REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Groups of people gather near a Christmas tree on the beach as they watch the celestial phenomenon at Cardiff State Beach in California.  REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Galvan sets up a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
John Galvan sets up a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured in the sky in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured in the sky in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured on the sky during the closest visible conjunction of them in 400 years, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured on the sky during the closest visible conjunction of them in 400 years, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man observes the closest visible conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 400 years, through a telescope in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
A man observes the closest visible conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 400 years, through a telescope in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Jupiter (L) and Saturn (R) are seen during the "Great Conjunction" near Chapel Hill, North Carolina.&nbsp;NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Jupiter (L) and Saturn (R) are seen during the "Great Conjunction" near Chapel Hill, North Carolina. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Claudia uses a telescope to see Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2020
Claudia uses a telescope to see Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
