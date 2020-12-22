Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn
Jupiter and Saturn appear close together during a planetary conjunction alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York City, December 21, 2020. The evening sky over the Northern Hemisphere treated stargazers to a once-in-a-lifetime illusion as the solar...more
Jupiter and Saturn are seen in the sky in this screen grab taken from a video in Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with the...more
Thao Galvan holds her son Nathan while they view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. At the point of convergence, Jupiter and Saturn appeared to be just one-tenth of a degree apart, roughly equivalent to the thickness of a dime held at arm's...more
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. A conjunction of the two planets takes place about once every 20 years. But the last time Jupiter and Saturn came as close together in the sky as on Monday...more
Groups of people gather near a Christmas tree on the beach as they watch the celestial phenomenon at Cardiff State Beach in California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Galvan sets up a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn in Houston, Texas. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured in the sky in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The family Mota Velazco uses a telescope to view Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Jupiter (below) and Saturn (above) are pictured on the sky during the closest visible conjunction of them in 400 years, in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man observes the closest visible conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 400 years, through a telescope in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Jupiter (L) and Saturn (R) are seen during the "Great Conjunction" near Chapel Hill, North Carolina. NASA/Bill Ingalls/Handout via REUTERS
Claudia uses a telescope to see Jupiter and Saturn during a planetary conjunction in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
