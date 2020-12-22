Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn

Jupiter and Saturn are seen in the sky in this screen grab taken from a video in Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with the...more

Jupiter and Saturn are seen in the sky in this screen grab taken from a video in Tejeda, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain. The rare spectacle resulted from a near convergence of the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn that happened to coincide with the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year. For those able to observe the alignment in clear skies, the two frozen-gas spheres appeared closer and more vibrant - almost as a single point of light - than at any time in 800 years. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

