Earthquake and tsunami devastate Indonesian island

An aerial view of part of the city destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

An aerial view shows bridge damaged by an earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

Dead bodies are seen in a street after earthquake hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Resident checks dead bodies to find their family members in a street after tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A tsunami wave hits shore in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 28, 2018. AMAS/Social Media/via REUTERS

People walk near the ruins of a shop at the beach after a tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/BNPN via REUTERS

Earthquake survivors rest on beds outside a hospital in Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via REUTERS

A shopping center is heavily damaged following an earthquake in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia September 28, 2018. Antara Foto/BNBP/ via REUTERS

An aerial view of the city of Palu after an earthquake hit, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Screen display information provided at source. Antara Foto/BNPB via REUTERS

The ruins of cars as seen after a tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents stand in front of a damaged shopping mall after an earthquake hit Palu, Sulawesi Island, Indonesia September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via REUTERS

A damaged car is seen at a broken house after earthquake hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents sit on the ground after an earthquake hit at outside of Mutiara Sis Al Jufri airport in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via REUTERS

Young people drive a motorcycle near a damaged house after earthquake hit in Palu, Indonesia September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk near the ruins of shophouses after a tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, in this September 29, 2018. Palang Merah Indonesia/Social Media/via REUTERS

People walk near the ruins of shophouses after a tsunami hit in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Palang Merah Indonesia/Social Media/via REUTERS

A damaged house is seen after an earthquake hit in Palu, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/BNPN via REUTERS

People stand outside of a damaged hospital after an earthquake hit in Palu, Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/BNPN via REUTERS

A paramedic gives treatment to an earthquake survivor outside a hospital in Donggala, Sulawesi Island, September 28, 2018. Antara Foto/HO/BNPB-Sutopo Purwo N via REUTERS

A broken canopy is seen outside of The Mutiara Sis Al Jufri airport after an earthquake hit in Palu, Indonesia Sulawesi Island, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Rolex Malaha via REUTERS

Indonesian soldiers walk to a Hercules military plane heading to Palu at Halim Perdanakusuma military base in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja via REUTERS

