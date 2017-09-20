Earthquake rattles Mexico City
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Debris are pictured at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A collapsed building is seen after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Debris are pictured at the site of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers search through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Debris are pictured at the site of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A rescue worker searches through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescuer walks past a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Onlookers stand across from a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue personnel search for people among the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A man holds up a sign that reads "silence" as rescue personnel look for people underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A rescue dog searches for people among the rubble of a collapsed building. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS
A damaged car is seen outside a building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are being treated for injuries in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
People pass buckets and shovels to remove the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Injured people are attended to in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People react after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A rescue worker motions for everybody to be quiet in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Paramedics wait as rescue personnel search for people in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Police officers are seen next to a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk next to debris after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People help a victim after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are seen next to a damaged car in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Damage is seen after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People help an injured man in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are seen injured after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People and children are seen along the street after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People react after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue workers arrive at a damaged building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Damage is seen after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People clear rubble after an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are seen injured after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A building is seen on fire following an earthquake, in the district of Colonia Roma, Mexico City. MIGUEL ANGEL QUISBERTH CORDERO/ via REUTERS
Medical personnel with medical supplies look for places where it might be needed in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
An injured woman is helped an earthquake hit Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Women carrying their dogs stand outside their homes after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People react after an earthquake hit in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
