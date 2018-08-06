Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 6, 2018 | 9:15am EDT

Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island

A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
1 / 21
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
2 / 21
Villagers push a motorcycle on debris after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Villagers push a motorcycle on debris after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Villagers push a motorcycle on debris after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 21
A father accompanies his injured child outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A father accompanies his injured child outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A father accompanies his injured child outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 21
A woman injured during an earthquake walks outside the North Lombok Hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A woman injured during an earthquake walks outside the North Lombok Hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A woman injured during an earthquake walks outside the North Lombok Hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
5 / 21
Villagers push a motorcycle along ruins after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Villagers push a motorcycle along ruins after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Villagers push a motorcycle along ruins after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 21
A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
7 / 21
Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
8 / 21
Injured villagers lay on beds outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Injured villagers lay on beds outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Injured villagers lay on beds outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 21
A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 21
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
11 / 21
A villager walks through a collapsed house after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A villager walks through a collapsed house after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A villager walks through a collapsed house after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 21
A man makes phone calls next to an injured villager outside of Tanjung hospital, after earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A man makes phone calls next to an injured villager outside of Tanjung hospital, after earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A man makes phone calls next to an injured villager outside of Tanjung hospital, after earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 21
A villager walks in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A villager walks in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A villager walks in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 21
Tourists stand on the beach with their belongings as they leave Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pemenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tourists stand on the beach with their belongings as they leave Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pemenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Tourists stand on the beach with their belongings as they leave Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pemenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
15 / 21
A damaged home is seen following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A damaged home is seen following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A damaged home is seen following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
16 / 21
People recover a motorcycle from a damaged home near a mosque after a strong earthquake in Gunungsari, West Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

People recover a motorcycle from a damaged home near a mosque after a strong earthquake in Gunungsari, West Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
People recover a motorcycle from a damaged home near a mosque after a strong earthquake in Gunungsari, West Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
17 / 21
Residents sit outside their home with their belongings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Residents sit outside their home with their belongings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Residents sit outside their home with their belongings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
18 / 21
A foreign tourists stands near damaged buldings as he tries to flag down a car following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

A foreign tourists stands near damaged buldings as he tries to flag down a car following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A foreign tourists stands near damaged buldings as he tries to flag down a car following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Close
19 / 21
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / Sunday, August 05, 2018
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Close
20 / 21
Chief Water Police of Lombok Dewa Wijaya takes a picture in front of hundreds of people attempting to leave the Gili Islands after an earthquake Gili Trawangan, in Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Indonesia Water Police/Handout/via REUTERS

Chief Water Police of Lombok Dewa Wijaya takes a picture in front of hundreds of people attempting to leave the Gili Islands after an earthquake Gili Trawangan, in Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Indonesia Water Police/Handout/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Chief Water Police of Lombok Dewa Wijaya takes a picture in front of hundreds of people attempting to leave the Gili Islands after an earthquake Gili Trawangan, in Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Indonesia Water Police/Handout/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Next Slideshows

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

8:45am EDT
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aug 05 2018
Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he...

Aug 03 2018
California's Mendocino fires

California's Mendocino fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.

Aug 03 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Aboard a migrant rescue ship

Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland

Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election

President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he had won and said he would use all means necessary to challenge the result.

California's Mendocino fires

California's Mendocino fires

The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top pictures from the past week.

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Post-election clashes in Zimbabwe

Soldiers clash with opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig Zimbabwe's presidential election in the streets of Harare.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

Korean War remains return home to U.S.

In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military draft

Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Protests after Denmark bans face veils in public

Demonstrations are held in Copenhagen in response to a new ban on the wearing of face veils in public.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast