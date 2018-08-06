Earthquake rocks Indonesia resort island
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Patients are seen outside a hospital following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Villagers push a motorcycle on debris after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A father accompanies his injured child outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman injured during an earthquake walks outside the North Lombok Hospital in Tanjung, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Villagers push a motorcycle along ruins after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Foreign tourists pull their suitcases as they walk past damaged buildings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Injured villagers lay on beds outside of Tanjung hospital, after an earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager stands in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pamenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A villager walks through a collapsed house after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man makes phone calls next to an injured villager outside of Tanjung hospital, after earthquake hit in Lombok Utara, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager walks in front of a damaged classroom after an earthquake hit Lombok Island in Pemenang, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tourists stand on the beach with their belongings as they leave Gili Trawangan island after an earthquake hit Lombok island in Pemenang, Indonesia August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A damaged home is seen following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
People recover a motorcycle from a damaged home near a mosque after a strong earthquake in Gunungsari, West Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
Residents sit outside their home with their belongings following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A foreign tourists stands near damaged buldings as he tries to flag down a car following a strong earthquake in Pemenang, North Lombok, Indonesia August 6, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS
A policeman examines debris that fell and crushed parked motorbikes following a strong earthquake on nearby Lombok island, at a shopping center in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia August 5, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Chief Water Police of Lombok Dewa Wijaya takes a picture in front of hundreds of people attempting to leave the Gili Islands after an earthquake Gili Trawangan, in Lombok, Indonesia, August 6, 2018. Indonesia Water Police/Handout/via REUTERS
Aboard a migrant rescue ship
Scenes from aboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Right-wing protesters and opponents clash in Portland
Four people were arrested as scores of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators squared off in Portland, Oregon.
Aftermath of Zimbabwe's disputed election
President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for Zimbabwe to unite behind him after he was declared winner of national elections, but the opposition leader insisted he...
California's Mendocino fires
The Ranch and River fires have charred more than 125,000 acres on the southern end of the Mendocino National Forest.
