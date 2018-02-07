Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Rescue workers are seen by a damaged building after an earthquake hit Hualien, Taiwan. Rescuers combed the rubble of collapsed buildings on Wednesday, in a search for about 60 people missing after a strong earthquake killed at least six near Taiwan's...more
A passerby walks behind cracks on a street after an earthquake hit Hualien. The magnitude 6.4 quake, which hit near the coastal city just before midnight on Tuesday, also injured 258 people and collapsed four buildings, officials...more
A body of employee of collapsed Marshal Hotel is carried by rescue personnel. Hualien Mayor Fu Kun-chi said the number of people missing was now close to 60, although an exact figure was not provided. As many as 150 were initially feared...more
Wreckage of a car lies outside a damaged hotel. Many of the missing were believed to be still trapped inside buildings, some of which were tilting precariously, after the quake hit about 22 km (14 miles) northeast of Hualien on Taiwan's east...more
Rescue workers stand next to a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer
A damaged wall is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man walks past debris outside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A firefighter looks for survivors in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A damaged residential building is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescuers save a dog from inside a damaged hotel in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fractured road is seen after an earthquake hit Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
A police officer stands guard outside a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
People look at a damaged residential building in Hualien. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Firefighters look for survivors. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A rescue worker searches for survivors at a damaged building in Hualien. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers run out of a hotel during an aftershock. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
Rescue personnel search a collapsed building. REUTERS/Tyrone�Siu
