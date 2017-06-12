Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 12, 2017 | 1:05pm EDT

Earthquake strikes Greek island of Lesbos

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building in the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
1 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
2 / 9
A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A man walks among collapsed buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
3 / 9
A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A woman reacts as she stands on her balcony at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
4 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
5 / 9
People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
People react at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
6 / 9
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
Rescue team members search for victims at a collapsed building at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
7 / 9
A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A damaged house is seen at the village of Plomari on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Elias Marcou
Close
8 / 9
A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Monday, June 12, 2017
A man stands among damaged buildings at the village of Vrissa on the Greek island of Lesbos, Greece, after a strong earthquake shook the eastern Aegean. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Messages from the class of 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

Next Slideshows

Messages from the class of 2017

Messages from the class of 2017

Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Jun 09 2017
FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

FC Barcelona trains with refugee kids on Lesbos

FC Barcelona veteran players visit the Greek island of Lesbos to train refugee children and honor the island's citizens for their contributions to the refugee...

Jun 08 2017
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

Jun 08 2017
The felt bodega

The felt bodega

British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.

Jun 06 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast