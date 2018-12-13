Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ

Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including...more

Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including removing some landmines and guard posts and begin reconnecting rail and road links. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

