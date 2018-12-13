Easing tensions along the Korean DMZ
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. The two Koreas are taking steps to disarm areas along the border as part of talks between the two nations, including...more
North Korean soldiers, top, head to cross the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post as South Korean soldiers watch in the central section of the inter-Korean border in...more
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
A South Korean army soldier stands guard at the South's dismantled guard post inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, December 12, 2018. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
North Korean soldiers head to inspect the dismantled South Korean guard post inside the DMZ as a South Korean soldier stands guard in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, December 12, 2018. Ahn Young-joon/Pool via REUTERS
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
Soldiers from North and South Korea verify the removal of guard posts on each side of the Demilitarized Zone, December 12, 2018. South Korean Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers open the gate at the rails that lead to North Korea, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool
A South Korean military officer (R) and a North Korean military officer shake hands during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas November 22, 2018. South...more
North Korean soldiers are pictured during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas November 22, 2018. South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS
North Korean and South Korean soldiers are pictured during an operation to reconnect a road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas November 22, 2018. South Korean Defense Ministry/Handout...more
South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge, a site of fierce battles in the 1950-53 Korean War, to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), in the central section of the inter-Korean border...more
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is blown up in this picture taken from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
An explosion as part of the dismantlement at a South Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A South Korean soldier stands guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone blows up in a picture taken from South Korean territory. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers gather at Arrowhead ridge to build a tactical road across the Military Demarcation Line inside the DMZ, in the central section of the inter-Korean border in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, South Korea November 22. Kim Min-Hee/Pool...more
A North Korean guard post in the demilitarized zone is pictured before blowing up as seen from South Korean territory, November 20. The Defense Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean soldiers stand guard as construction equipment destroys a guard post in the demilitarized zone dividing the two Koreas in Cheorwon, November 15. Jung Yeon-je/Pool via Reuters
