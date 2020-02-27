East Africa faces new locust threat

A man attempts to fend off locusts at a ranch near Nanyuki, Kenya. Locusts have a life cycle of three months. FAO says each generation is an average of 20 times more numerous. When eggs hatch, as they are doing now in northern Kenya, the hungry young...more

A man attempts to fend off locusts at a ranch near Nanyuki, Kenya. Locusts have a life cycle of three months. FAO says each generation is an average of 20 times more numerous. When eggs hatch, as they are doing now in northern Kenya, the hungry young locusts are earthbound for two weeks and more vulnerable to spraying than when they grow wings. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

