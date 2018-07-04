Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jul 3, 2018 | 8:00pm EDT

East Coast heat wave

A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 15
People cool off from the extreme heat from at the Unisphere in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People cool off from the extreme heat from at the Unisphere in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
People cool off from the extreme heat from at the Unisphere in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 15
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 15
People sunbathe on a hot summer day in Central Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People sunbathe on a hot summer day in Central Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
People sunbathe on a hot summer day in Central Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 15
A man walks with a mask on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man walks with a mask on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A man walks with a mask on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
5 / 15
A man drinks from a water fountain on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man drinks from a water fountain on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A man drinks from a water fountain on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 15
People enjoy the day out on boats during a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People enjoy the day out on boats during a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
People enjoy the day out on boats during a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 15
A man drinks water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man drinks water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A man drinks water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
8 / 15
Children play at the fountain during hot weather day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Children play at the fountain during hot weather day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
Children play at the fountain during hot weather day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 15
A man carries a bottle of water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man carries a bottle of water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A man carries a bottle of water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
10 / 15
A woman rides a bike on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman rides a bike on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A woman rides a bike on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
11 / 15
People play with a ball on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People play with a ball on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
People play with a ball on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
12 / 15
A man cools off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man cools off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2018
A man cools off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 15
A woman holds a drink while using her mobile phone on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A woman holds a drink while using her mobile phone on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A woman holds a drink while using her mobile phone on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
14 / 15
A man reads a book as he sunbathes on a hot summer day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A man reads a book as he sunbathes on a hot summer day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, July 01, 2018
A man reads a book as he sunbathes on a hot summer day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The newest Americans

The newest Americans

Next Slideshows

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

6:25pm EDT
Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

3:45pm EDT
Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

A volcano on the Indonesian holiday island of Bali, rumbling since late last year, hurls lava and ash into the air and prompts panicked residents to flee.

8:30am EDT
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar

Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an...

Jun 29 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States at a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan, ahead of Independence Day.

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England 1 (4) - Colombia 1 (3)

England takes on Colombia in the World Cup.

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Anti-ICE protest in San Diego

Demonstrators protest the expected introduction of new sped up mass immigration hearings and deportations in San Diego, California.

Denied at the border

Denied at the border

Asylum seekers, denied entry into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection officers, wait in Mexico near Brownsville, Texas.

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

Syrians flee to Israeli-occupied Golan Heights

The United Nations has warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in the southwest caused by the fighting that erupted after a Russian-backed army offensive to recapture rebel-held southern Syria.

Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the past month.

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Missing boys found alive in Thailand cave

Divers struggling through narrow passages and murky waters found the 12 boys and their coach who have been trapped for 10 days in the Tham Luang cave complex.

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden 1 - Switzerland 0

Sweden takes on Switzerland in World Cup action.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast