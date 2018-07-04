East Coast heat wave
A woman cools off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People cool off from the extreme heat from at the Unisphere in Queens, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kids cool off from the extreme heat from an opened fire hydrant in Brooklyn, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
People sunbathe on a hot summer day in Central Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man walks with a mask on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man drinks from a water fountain on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People enjoy the day out on boats during a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man drinks water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Children play at the fountain during hot weather day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man carries a bottle of water on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A woman rides a bike on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People play with a ball on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man cools off in fountain on the Rose Kennedy Greenway during a summer heat wave in Boston, Massachusetts. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A woman holds a drink while using her mobile phone on a hot summer day in Central Park, Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man reads a book as he sunbathes on a hot summer day in Bryant Park in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
