Easter Parade in New York
Haley Ward, who says that she is dressed as the Queen of Spring, poses for a photograph at the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan, New York City, April 1, 2018. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Patricia Fox poses as she attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A puppet chick is seen in the hand of a participant. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A woman dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A dog dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Women attend the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Eleanor and Margaret Santana pose for a photograph in St. Patrick's Cathedral. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A person dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A child and rescued dogs take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A man smokes a cigar out of a carrot. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A participant who says that she is reenacting the funeral of a dead lamb takes part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
Jim Byerly dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Sharon Folkes poses for a photograph with her chicken, Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A man dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Participants take part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A man dressed in costume attends the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A child has her bonnet tied by a family member. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
A participant who says that he is dressed as Spring takes part in the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival. REUTERS/Gaia Squarci
