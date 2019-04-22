Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 22, 2019 | 10:10am EDT

Easter Parade in New York

People wear Easter bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear Easter bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear Easter bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
1 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
2 / 20
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
4 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
5 / 20
A woman wears a bonnet and angel wings during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman wears a bonnet and angel wings during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman wears a bonnet and angel wings during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
6 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
8 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
10 / 20
A woman wears an Easter bonnet during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman wears an Easter bonnet during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman wears an Easter bonnet during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
11 / 20
A woman wearing a bonnet poses for a photograph during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman wearing a bonnet poses for a photograph during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman wearing a bonnet poses for a photograph during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
13 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
14 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
15 / 20
Three woman wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Three woman wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Three woman wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
16 / 20
The crowd in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral is seen during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The crowd in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral is seen during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
The crowd in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral is seen during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
17 / 20
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
18 / 20
A woman wears a bonnet near police cars during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A woman wears a bonnet near police cars during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A woman wears a bonnet near police cars during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
19 / 20
A person wears an Easter bonnet saying "Stonewall" during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

A person wears an Easter bonnet saying "Stonewall" during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A person wears an Easter bonnet saying "Stonewall" during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The blue forest of Belgium

The blue forest of Belgium

Next Slideshows

The blue forest of Belgium

The blue forest of Belgium

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Apr 18 2019
The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

Apr 18 2019
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Apr 18 2019
Mars in the desert

Mars in the desert

Chinese teenagers completed a tour of a space colony against a desolate backdrop at a Chinese-built Mars simulation base in the barren, windswept hills of Gansu...

Apr 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

Deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka

More than 290 people were killed and at least 500 injured in bomb blasts that ripped through churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, the first major attack on the Indian Ocean island since the end of a civil war 10 years ago.

Remembering the Columbine massacre

Remembering the Columbine massacre

It has been 20 years since two Columbine students stormed Columbine High School. a suburban Denver school, armed with shotguns and semiautomatic weapons, fatally shooting 12 students and a teacher before committing suicide.

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins Pulitzer Prize for migrant coverage

Reuters wins the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news photography for its coverage of migrants traveling to the United States.

The blue forest of Belgium

The blue forest of Belgium

Wild bluebells form a carpet of blue in the Hallerbos, also known as the 'Blue Forest', near the Belgian city of Halle.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

Hundreds arrested in London climate protests

At least 480 people have been arrested so far this week in climate change demonstrations across London by Extinction Rebellion.

The gauchos of Uruguay

The gauchos of Uruguay

Cowboys converge on Montevideo to show off their skills during Creole week celebrations.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast