Easter Parade in New York
People wear Easter bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue in New York City, April 21, 2019. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman reacts to the sun coming out of the clouds during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman wears a bonnet and angel wings during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman wears an Easter bonnet during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman wearing a bonnet poses for a photograph during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Three woman wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The crowd in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral is seen during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wear bonnets during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A woman wears a bonnet near police cars during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A person wears an Easter bonnet saying "Stonewall" during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival April 21. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
