Eating in virtual reality
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls during its media preview at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. This restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to...more
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The projection mapping is cast on a plate. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Food is served on a branch while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The projection mapping is cast on a table and wall. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The projection mapping is cast on a plate. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A staff introduces the course of a menu while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman dines while the projection mapping is cast on a table. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman dines while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
