Pictures | Thu Jul 19, 2018 | 2:01pm EDT

Eating in virtual reality

A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls during its media preview at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. This restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The projection mapping is cast on a plate. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Food is served on a branch while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The projection mapping is cast on a table and wall. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The projection mapping is cast on a plate. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A staff introduces the course of a menu while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman dines while the projection mapping is cast on a table. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman dines while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

