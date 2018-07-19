Eating in virtual reality

A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls during its media preview at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. This restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to...more

A woman wears VR glasses while the projection mapping is cast on a table and walls during its media preview at "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo, Japan. This restaurant incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close