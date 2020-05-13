Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A Swedish couple is opening a 'COVID-19-safe' pop-up restaurant in a meadow with one chair and one table in Ransater, Sweden. There are no waiters and the food is brought to the table in a basket from the restaurant window via a pulley system....more
Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People eat at a restaurant in Beijing, May 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Customers eat lunch next to a table closed for social distancing at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
A server with protective gear serves food to models pretending to be clients at safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People enjoy their meal at a restaurant in Beijing, May 7. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Alberto Iannelli and Fabio Andreotti, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, test the protective plexiglass screen that was installed, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fabio Andreotti and Alberto Iannelli, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, measure the distance between tables to maintain social distancing between guests, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
