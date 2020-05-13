Edition:
Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen as lockdowns ease

People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
A Swedish couple is opening a 'COVID-19-safe' pop-up restaurant in a meadow with one chair and one table in Ransater, Sweden. There are no waiters and the food is brought to the table in a basket from the restaurant window via a pulley system. Picture taken March 26. Linda Karlsson/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People eat at a restaurant in Beijing, May 5. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2020
Customers eat lunch next to a table closed for social distancing at Bad Daddy's Burger Bar on the day restaurants and theaters were allowed to reopen to the public in Smyrna, Georgia, April 27. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2020
A server with protective gear serves food to models pretending to be clients at safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
People enjoy their meal at a restaurant in Beijing, May 7. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2020
Alberto Iannelli and Fabio Andreotti, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, test the protective plexiglass screen that was installed, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
People have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
Fabio Andreotti and Alberto Iannelli, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, measure the distance between tables to maintain social distancing between guests, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
