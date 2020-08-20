Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2020 | 9:34am EDT

Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen with social distancing

Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. &nbsp;REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, August 20, 2020
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2020
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2020
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2020
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 01, 2020
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. &nbsp;REUTERS/Benoit Tessier &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2020
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
A robot serves diners in a Chinese restaurant to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, in Maastricht, Netherlands, June 2. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People sit in a restaurant in Milan, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen in Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2020
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens shortly in Washington, Virginia, May 20. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2020
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, May 04, 2020
Barbegon, mascots of the 'Bar.B.Q Plaza' restaurant occupy seats as part of social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2020
Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2020
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2020
Fabio Andreotti and Alberto Iannelli, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, measure the distance between tables to maintain social distancing between guests, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2020
