Eating together apart: Restaurants reopen with social distancing
Goldfish bowl-like acrylic screens installed as part of new social distancing measures at Jazz Lounge Encounter, a night club for seeking encounters, in Tokyo's Ginza district, Japan, August 6. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People eat inside private dining pods at a restaurant in London, August 6. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Teddy bears sit at tables to maintain social distancing measures at Jaso Bakery restaurant in Mexico City, July 23. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
People are seen at the Atjeh Connection restaurant with separations on the table in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Mannequins placed between tables to help customers with social distancing in a reopened bar in Istanbul, Turkey, June 1. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman poses under a Plex'Eat prototype plexiglass bubble by designer Christophe Gernigon, which surrounds diners to protect them from the coronavirus near Paris, France, May 20. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Managers from Social Windows company test a protective plexiglass barrier installed between the tables in Brussels, Belgium, June 2. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A robot serves diners in a Chinese restaurant to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, in Maastricht, Netherlands, June 2. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Customers toast beers behind a plastic transparent board at Kichiri Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan, May 19. REUTERS/Issei Kato
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant that reopened with the implementation of a plastic barrier and social distancing measures after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Models and family members eat at a restaurant testing safe 'quarantine greenhouses' in which guests can dine in Amsterdam, May 5. REUTERS/Eva Plevier
People sit in a restaurant in Milan, as shops and restaurants are allowed to reopen in Italy, May 18. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Executive Assistant Jessie Dawson sits among mannequins occupying some tables so diners will not feel isolated when The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin three-star restaurant, reopens shortly in Washington, Virginia, May 20. REUTERS/Kevin...more
Guests have lunch in a noodle restaurant that reopened with social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 6. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
People have lunch in a Taiwanese hot pot style restaurant that reopened in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Barbegon, mascots of the 'Bar.B.Q Plaza' restaurant occupy seats as part of social distancing measures in Bangkok, Thailand, May 17. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Customers wearing protective masks, face-shields and gloves toast glasses at the cheerleader-themed restaurant 'Cheers One' in Tokyo, Japan, May 11. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
People have lunch at the Penguin Eat Shabu hotpot restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, May 8. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Fabio Andreotti and Alberto Iannelli, owners of Nuova Fiorentina restaurant, measure the distance between tables to maintain social distancing between guests, in Rome, Italy, April 28. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
