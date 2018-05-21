Ebola outbreak in Congo

A World Health Organization worker prepares to administer a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. The WHO is sending over 7,540 doses of the...more

A World Health Organization worker prepares to administer a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. The WHO is sending over 7,540 doses of the vaccine to the central African country, 540 of which have been earmarked for Mbandaka, a city of about 1.5 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Close