Pictures | Mon May 21, 2018 | 2:25pm EDT

Ebola outbreak in Congo

A health worker sprays a visitor with chlorine after leaving the isolation facility, prepared to receive suspected Ebola cases, at the Mbandaka General Hospital, in Mbandaka. Congo began administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff in the northwestern city of Mbandaka on Monday to tackle an outbreak of the virus believed to have killed 26 people since early April. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Congolese health workers check the temperature of passengers disembarking from a Congo Airways plane in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Residents are seen on a balcony at the Mbandaka General Hospital, in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A Congolese health worker records medical data of passengers at the airport in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
A Congolese child washes her hands as a preventive measure against Ebola at the Church of Christ in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
A World Health Organization worker prepares to administer a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. The WHO is sending over 7,540 doses of the vaccine to the central African country, 540 of which have been earmarked for Mbandaka, a city of about 1.5 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
A resident speaks to a medical worker through a cordon ribbon, near the isolation facility prepared to receive suspected Ebola cases, at the Mbandaka General Hospital, in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Equipment and apparatus are seen inside the laboratory of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A general view shows equipment and apparatus inside the laboratory of the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB) in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
A World Health Organization worker administers a vaccination during the launch of a campaign aimed at beating an outbreak of Ebola in the port city of Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Monday, May 21, 2018
Packaged Ebola-response materials wait to be transported to the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Brussels, Belgium. MSF/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Packaged Ebola-response materials wait to be transported to the Democratic Republic of Congo, in Brussels, Belgium. MSF/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, May 17, 2018
Medecins Sans Frontieres workers talk to a worker at an isolation facility, prepared to receive suspected Ebola cases, at the Mbandaka General Hospital, in Mbandaka, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Congolese Health Ministry officials arrange the first batch of experimental Ebola vaccines in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A health worker is sprayed with chlorine after visiting the isolation ward at Bikoro hospital, which received a new suspected Ebola case, in Bikoro, Democratic Republic of Congo. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
