Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo

A coffin maker outside his workshop in Butembo, March 27. The Ebola outbreak - by far the biggest Congo has seen, and the world's second largest in history - was declared by national authorities in August. It is concentrated in Congo's North Kivu and Ituri provinces. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

