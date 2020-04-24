Ecuador ravaged by coronavirus

A family member places his hands on a coffin holding the body of a man who had died at home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 17. The outbreak has ravaged the economy of the oil-producing country and overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of...more

A family member places his hands on a coffin holding the body of a man who had died at home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 17. The outbreak has ravaged the economy of the oil-producing country and overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on the streets. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Close