Ecuador ravaged by coronavirus

A family member places his hands on a coffin holding the body of a man who had died at home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 17. The outbreak has ravaged the economy of the oil-producing country and overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on the streets. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
People wearing face masks wait with oxygen tanks at a private distributor that recharges tanks in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 9. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear are seen behind body bags outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People mourn as a coffin is taken into the cemetery for burial in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
Empty coffins for sale on display outside a funeral parlor in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 17. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2020
Construction equipment is seen preparing a new cemetery during the outbreak in the low-income community Monte Sinai, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 23. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2020
Workers unload empty coffins sent from Quito to Ecuador's social security institute in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 8. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2020
Health workers wearing protective gear bring a dead body past a refrigerated container outside of Teodoro Maldonado Carbo Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 3. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People ride with a person lying in the back of a pickup truck in Duran, Ecuador, April 13. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2020
A bin full of medical waste is pictured on a street in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 12. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
People stand next to a coffin outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 12. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
Pallbearers carry a coffin into a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 12. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Sunday, April 12, 2020
People stand next to a coffin on a pick up truck while waiting outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
People are seen near a coffin while waiting outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man stands on a truck next to empty cardboard boxes outside a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A coffin wrapped in plastic is seen on the roof of a car ouside a cemetery in Samborondon, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A man stands next to a pick up truck carrying a coffin while waiting outside a cemetery in Samborondon, Ecuador, April 7. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, April 07, 2020
A body covered by a sheet lies outside of a health center of Ecuador's Public Health Ministry in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 4. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2020
People wait next to a coffin in a pick-up truck lined up outside of a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 2. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
Vehicles carrying coffins are lined up outside of a cemetery in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 2. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
People wait next to coffins outside Guasmo Sur General Hospital in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 1. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Thursday, April 02, 2020
A family member and the employee of a funeral parlor carry a coffin holding the body of a woman who died at home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, March 31. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
A woman looks as the dead body of her mother is placed into a coffin after she died at home in Guayaquil, Ecuador, March 31. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2020
People stand in line outside a shop near the dead body of a man who had collapsed on the sidewalk in Guayaquil, Ecuador, March 30. REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Reuters / Monday, March 30, 2020
