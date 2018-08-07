Editor's Choice

Edition:
Pictures | Tue Aug 7, 2018 | 9:40am EDT

A woman walks near the collapsed ruins of a mosque after an earthquake hit on Sunday in Pemenang, Lombok island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Supporters of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attend a rally in support of him in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Activists demonstrate in favor of decriminalization of abortion, in front of the Supreme Court in Brasilia, Brazil. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Amier El Refaie looks into the eyes of a cobra during his show at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Team Italy competes during the Synchronized Swimming, Team Technical Routine Final at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A girl with painted hands and face participates in a peace rally to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War 2, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Migrants sleep on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A woman walks past debris from a collapsed wall following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, indonesia. Antara Foto/Ahmad Subaidi/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo holds up his daughter as he leaves Insein court in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A migrant rests on board NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in central Mediterranean Sea. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A sunflower blooms in between dried-out ones during hot summer weather on a field near the village of Benken, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Firefighters work to put out a forest fire next to the village of Monchique, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Kim Hyo-joon, chairman of BMW Korea, bows during a news conference in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Cheerleaders perform during the Gay Games at the Charlety Stadium in Paris, France. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Benjamin Proud of Britain competes in the 50m Butterfly Men Semi-Final at the 2018 European Championships in Glasgow, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Swans are caught at Hamburg's inner city lake Alster. Due to hot weather the swans are collected from waterways around the northern city of Hamburg, Germany, and taken to quarters where they usually spend the winter. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
Myu, the wife of Japanese freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who has been held by militants in Syria for three years, attends a news conference after a video of her husband pleading for help surfaced recently at Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A dog barks at a person wearing a Cuban flag in the town of Alquizar, Cuba. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A worker is seen on the scaffolds during a major renovation work at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
A lightning strikes on Lake Leman during a rain storm during a heat wave in Lausanne, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A western lowland gorilla eats ice cream in its enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
Firefighters work on the motorway after an accident caused a large explosion and fire at Borgo Panigale, on the outskirts of Bologna, Italy. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 06, 2018
A boy plays in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, August 07, 2018
