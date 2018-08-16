Editor's Choice
Women from the Dominican Republic are apprehended by the border patrol for illegally crossing into the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A man runs with a "toro encuetado", a structure resembling a bull and emitting exploding firecrackers, during celebration in honor of the Virgin Mary in Leon, Nicaragua. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Ivanka Trump poses with Kristina Hilko, Lauren Shovlin, and Anna Nesbitt, members of the Girls of Steel Robotics initiative, at the Astrobotic Technology facility in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Jason Cohn
Firefighters and rescue workers stand at the site of a collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A migrant is seen on board the MV Aquarius as the rescue ship navigates toward the island of Malta, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Malta. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Elsa Ortiz (L), who had been separated from her son Anthony David Tobar at the U.S. border under U.S. President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, holds him inside a car after he was deported from the U.S., in Guatemala City,...more
Catholic worshiper holds a rosary as she takes part in celebrations of the Assumption of Mary at Jasna Gora Monastery in Czestochowa, Poland. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Enthusiasts celebrate during a mechanized ground fireworks display during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Mosta, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An Afghan firefighter sprays water on burning shops after a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mustafa Andaleb
AEK Athens fans with flares during the game against Celtic in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Migrants sit in the bus after disembarking from the humanitarian ship Aquarius at Boiler Wharf in Senglea, in Valletta's Grand Harbour, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Vermont Democratic Party gubernatorial primary candidate Christine Hallquist, a transgender woman, attends her election night party in Burlington, Vermont. REUTERS/Caleb Kenna
A student is pictured as she waits to cross a street to enter for the first day of classes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
The collapsed Morandi Bridge is seen in the Italian port city of Genoa, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Relatives of Carlos Erazo, a Peruvian victim of Italian bridge collapse show a picture of him at their home in Callao, Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Members of Paraguayan Army's Special Forces Cavalry, one of them with a snake around his neck, walk in front of Paraguay's new President Mario Abdo Benitez (not pictured) during a military parade in Asuncion, Paraguay August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos...more
People sit on the beach by the Promenade des Anglais looking at the first fireworks since July 14, 2016 truck attack, in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Afghan men look out of a window near the site of a suicide bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A bionic flying fox is displayed at Festo's booth at the World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Women fill containers with water coming from a mountain, in a road at Plan de Manzano slum in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The sun sets behind the Gardos tower in the old town of Zemun, Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
