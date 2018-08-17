Editor's Choice

Edition:
A crown and flowers were placed on Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sits behind President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A vendor counts Venezuelan bolivar notes as he sells ice slushy during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A drone carries tear gas during a battle with insurgents in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Partially submerged trucks are seen surrounded by floodwaters at a parking bay after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Aretha Franklin performs on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 21, 1978. Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man drinks below a phrase that reads "Free Lula" along a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
An electric-powered Microlino car of of Swiss Microlino AG is seen in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Venezuelan bolivar notes thrown by demonstrators are seen on the street in front of riot police during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
People carry the body of one of the victims of yesterday's suicide attack during a burial ceremony, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man works at a construction site near recently completed apartment blocks in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the hot spring district in Yangdok-gun, South Pyongan Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
A woman walks past a fallen tree following a heavy storm in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Schoolgirls hold candles and photographs of India's former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay him homage during a prayer ceremony inside a school in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Kids observe as Brazilian armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Students react as they receive their 'A' level results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Cast members John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John dance at a 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Copenhagen's Dame N'Doye celebrates his 2nd goal during Third Qualifying Round Second Leg against CSKA Sofia in Copenhagen, Denmark. Anders Kjaerbye/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
Sahar Bhan Bewa, whose name is excluded from the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), poses for a picture inside her house in Dhubri district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, August 16, 2018
An aerial view shows youths swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, August 17, 2018
