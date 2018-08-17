Editor's Choice
A crown and flowers were placed on Aretha Franklin's star on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl poses for a photo on a giant waterlily leaf during an annual leaf-sitting event in Taipei, Taiwan. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow sits behind President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A vendor counts Venezuelan bolivar notes as he sells ice slushy during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A 1,800 square meters flower carpet on the theme "Guanajuato, cultural pride of Mexico" and made with over 500,000 dahlias and begonias is seen at Brussels' Grand Place, Belgium. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The name of Aretha is posted above the Franklin Street subway station in memory of singer Aretha Franklin in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A drone carries tear gas during a battle with insurgents in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Partially submerged trucks are seen surrounded by floodwaters at a parking bay after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Aretha Franklin performs on the opening night of a run of shows at the Aladdin in Las Vegas, Nevada, June 21, 1978. Lee McDonald/Las Vegas News Bureau/Handout via REUTERS
A man drinks below a phrase that reads "Free Lula" along a street in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An electric-powered Microlino car of of Swiss Microlino AG is seen in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Venezuelan bolivar notes thrown by demonstrators are seen on the street in front of riot police during a protest of workers of the health sector due to the shortages of medicines and for higher wages, outside a public children hospital in Caracas,...more
People carry the body of one of the victims of yesterday's suicide attack during a burial ceremony, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day...more
A man works at a construction site near recently completed apartment blocks in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the hot spring district in Yangdok-gun, South Pyongan Province, North Korea. KCNA via REUTERS
A woman walks past a fallen tree following a heavy storm in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Schoolgirls hold candles and photographs of India's former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to pay him homage during a prayer ceremony inside a school in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Kids observe as Brazilian armed forces member patrols during an operation against drug gangs in Lins slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Students react as they receive their 'A' level results at Stoke Newington School and Sixth Form in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Cast members John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John dance at a 40th anniversary screening of "Grease" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Copenhagen's Dame N'Doye celebrates his 2nd goal during Third Qualifying Round Second Leg against CSKA Sofia in Copenhagen, Denmark. Anders Kjaerbye/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Sahar Bhan Bewa, whose name is excluded from the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), poses for a picture inside her house in Dhubri district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An aerial view shows youths swimming in the Yenisei River on a hot summer day, with the air temperature at about 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Mourning Aretha Franklin
Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.
Recreating the happiest day
Elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, recreate their wedding photos ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day.
Aretha Franklin: 1942 - 2018
Aretha Franklin, the long-reigning Queen of Soul, dies at age 76.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border
Border patrol agents apprehend migrants caught illegally crossing the U.S. border from Mexico in Los Ebanos, Texas.
Korean War remains return home to U.S.
In a solemn ceremony, the United States welcomes home human remains it says presumably includes Americans killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border, under President Donald Trump's now-abandoned "zero tolerance" policy, are reunified.
Venezuela's taps run dry
Hospitals scrap surgeries and residents forgo showers amid water cuts in Venezuela, the latest addition to a long list of woes in the fifth year of an economic crisis.
Fireworks over Malta
Fireworks light up the sky over Mosta during week-long celebrations marking the feast of the Assumption of Our Lady in Malta.