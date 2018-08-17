Editor's Choice

A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day...more

A charity volunteer helps Chen Suzhen, 82, with her veil as Chen and Chen Guozhi, 85, her husband of 60 years, attend a photo shoot event organized to recreate wedding photos for elderly couples, who have been married for more than 50 years, a day ahead of the Qixi festival, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, in Tianjin, China. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

