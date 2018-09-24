Editors Choice
Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Visitors experience a thrill ride during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
A woman walks past debris after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Pope Francis visits Vilnius, Lithuania. Vatican Media/via REUTERS
A young boy holds the American flag in front of his face as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Volunteers arrange the coffins containing the dead bodies of passengers retrieved after a ferry MV Nyerere overturned off the shores of Ukara Island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania. REUTERS/Jackson Njehia
Anthony Joshua reacts after knocking down Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
A general view shows an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran. ISNA/Iranian Students' News Agency/Social Media/via REUTERS
Childish Gambino performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ducati''s Jorge Lorenzo crashes during the Aragon Grand Prix. REUTERS/Heino Kalis
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) and teammates surround the Heartland Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Supporters of left-wing political parties and movements hold placards depicting Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, President Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina during a rally against the pension reform,...more
A hummingbird is photographed during the National Orchid Exhibition at the Jose Celestino Mutis Botanical Garden in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Children swim in a lake on a hot summer day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Burnley fan inside the stadium before their match against Bournemouth. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
A migrant is seen in a police van after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Guests are seen before the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Spring. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
