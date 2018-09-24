Editors Choice

Edition:
Anak Krakatau (Child of Krakatoa) volcano is seen from Japanese helicopter carrier Kaga in the Indian Ocean, Indonesia. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Visitors experience a thrill ride during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
A woman walks past debris after a tornado hit the Mont-Bleu neighbourhood in Gatineau, Quebec. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Tiger Woods looks at the FedEx Cup after he won the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Pope Francis visits Vilnius, Lithuania. Vatican Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
A young boy holds the American flag in front of his face as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Volunteers arrange the coffins containing the dead bodies of passengers retrieved after a ferry MV Nyerere overturned off the shores of Ukara Island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania. REUTERS/Jackson Njehia

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Anthony Joshua reacts after knocking down Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
A general view shows an attack on a military parade in Ahvaz, Iran. ISNA/Iranian Students' News Agency/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, September 24, 2018
Childish Gambino performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Ducati''s Jorge Lorenzo crashes during the Aragon Grand Prix. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, before immersing the idol into the Arabian sea, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) and cornerback Travian Blaylock (26) and teammates surround the Heartland Trophy after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Supporters of left-wing political parties and movements hold placards depicting Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, President Vladimir Putin and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina during a rally against the pension reform, which envisage raising the retirement age, in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
A hummingbird is photographed during the National Orchid Exhibition at the Jose Celestino Mutis Botanical Garden in Bogota, Colombia. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Reuters / Friday, September 21, 2018
Children swim in a lake on a hot summer day in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
A Burnley fan inside the stadium before their match against Bournemouth. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
A migrant is seen in a police van after disembarking a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2018
Guests are seen before the Missoni show during Milan Fashion Week Spring. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, September 22, 2018
