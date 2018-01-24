Editor's Choice

The reconstructed face of 'Dawn', a young woman who lived around 7,000 BC in a cave in Greece, is displayed during a presentation at the Acropolis museum in Athens, Greece. A Greek team led by an orthodontics professor has reconstructed the face of...more

The reconstructed face of 'Dawn', a young woman who lived around 7,000 BC in a cave in Greece, is displayed during a presentation at the Acropolis museum in Athens, Greece. A Greek team led by an orthodontics professor has reconstructed the face of 'Dawn', from her remains, bringing to life a person who lived during the mesolithic period and uncovering details of her everyday existence.REUTERS/Costas Baltas

