Editor's Choice

Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico, journey an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Hidalgo state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. According to witnesses, militiamen killed her pregnant mother, her three brothers and injured her sister, Racahele-Ngabausi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
A gild holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Scotland's Callum Hawkins lies on the ground as Australia's Michael Shelley runs past during the Men's Marathon Final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
The audience of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, April 16, 2018
Protesters clash with French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Baby elephants play at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Hong Kong actors Law Kar-ying and Michael Ning pose on red carpet at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Capercaillies are seen at the mating ground in a forest near the village of Vyganashchy, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A devotee gets his face smeared with vermillion powder during "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Palestinian karate coach Samah Shaheen, 39, teaches girls a karate lesson, in Salfit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
A concertgoer is wearing a feather headpiece at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco one month after her death, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
People attend a protest against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Davy Russell kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the 17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase.��� Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Syrians wave Iranian, Russian and Syrian flags during a protest against U.S.-led air strikes in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Men's 75kg Final Bout at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
A missile is seen crossing over Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
A U.S. Military cadet crawls under a barbed wire obstacle as he competes in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, a rigorous two-day event where teams of eight men and women from military academies and universities from 13 countries are tested in multiple military skills, athletic proficiency and leadership abilities at the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of the China's Communist Party's International Department who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, in this handout photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
