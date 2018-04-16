Editor's Choice
Central American migrants, moving in a caravan through Mexico, journey an open wagon of a freight train after stopping it on the rail line, in Hidalgo state, Mexico. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Mave Grace, 11, who had part of her arm chopped off by militiamen when they attacked the village of Tchee, stands with her sister Racahele-Ngabausi, aged two, in an Internally Displaced Camp in Bunia, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of...more
A Syrian firefighter is seen inside the destroyed Scientific Research Centre in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A gild holds a placard during a protest against the rape of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Scotland's Callum Hawkins lies on the ground as Australia's Michael Shelley runs past during the Men's Marathon Final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS
The audience of the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast, Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during an annual sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Protesters clash with French gendarmes in the zoned ZAD (Deferred Development Zone) in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, near Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
A banner calling for justice is seen next to a photo of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the bomb site, as Maltese prepare to mark six months since her murder, in Bidnija, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Baby elephants play at the David Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in the Nairobi National Park, near Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Hong Kong actors Law Kar-ying and Michael Ning pose on red carpet at the 37th Hong Kong Film Awards. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Capercaillies are seen at the mating ground in a forest near the village of Vyganashchy, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A devotee gets his face smeared with vermillion powder during "Sindoor Jatra" vermillion powder festival at Thimi, in Bhaktapur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Palestinian karate coach Samah Shaheen, 39, teaches girls a karate lesson, in Salfit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta
A concertgoer is wearing a feather headpiece at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the shooting of Rio de Janeiro city councillor Marielle Franco one month after her death, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Lucas Landau
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai, China.REUTERS/Aly Song
People attend a protest against the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Davy Russell kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the 17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase.��� Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Syrians wave Iranian, Russian and Syrian flags during a protest against U.S.-led air strikes in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon during the Men's 75kg Final Bout at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
A missile is seen crossing over Damascus, Syria. SANA/Handout via REUTERS
A U.S. Military cadet crawls under a barbed wire obstacle as he competes in the 50th annual Sandhurst Military Skills Competition, a rigorous two-day event where teams of eight men and women from military academies and universities from 13 countries...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Song Tao, the head of the China's Communist Party's International Department who led a Chinese art troupe to North Korea for the April Spring Friendship Art Festival, in this handout photo released by North...more
The Weeknd performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in the California desert.
Week in sports
Our top sports photography this past week.
Five years after the Boston Marathon bombing
Five years after the Boston bombings, people gather to remember the three people killed and more than 260 others who were injured.
U.S. and allies launch air strikes in Syria
U.S., British and French forces pounded Syria with air strikes in response to a poison gas attack that killed dozens of people last week, in the biggest intervention by Western powers against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Sloane Stephens serves up tennis to Compton kids
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens unveiled refurbished tennis courts at a school in impoverished Compton, California, the latest in an ongoing effort by the African American player to expand the reach of the sport to minorities.
Flashback: Boston Marathon bombings
A look back at the Boston Marathon bombing, on the fifth anniversary of the blasts.
Thailand's Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Japanese engineer's giant robot dream
Japanese engineer Masaaki Nagumo had always dreamed of suiting up as a robot from "Mobile Suit Gundam", his favorite animation series growing up. Now he has made it a reality by creating a giant humanoid inspired by the science fiction franchise.