Editors Choice Pictures
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait photograph in a compound in the city of Maiduguri, northern Nigeria. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Debris fly as smoke rises after an artillery attack on the Islamic State militants' positions by the Iraqi Army in the Shifa neighbourhood during clashes in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Father Pat Conroy, Chaplain of the House of Representatives, leads members of the Republican and Democratic Congressional baseball teams in prayer prior to the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Trapeze artist Erendira Wallenda performs as she hangs from a helicopter flying over the American side of Niagara Falls, in Niagara Falls, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives for a meeting with journalists following a live nationwide broadcast call-in in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A bird flies in front of a sunrise over Lake Ontario, in Hamilton, Ontario. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A man leaves a fuel station after checking the tire pressure on his horse cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A drone flies near the scene of the fire which destroyed the Grenfell Tower block, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Men carry a body at the scene of an attack outside a hotel and an adjacent restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Stringer
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant hoists the MVP trophy during the Warriors 2017 championship victory parade in downtown Oakland. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Volunteers move a car to make space for a lorry picking up supplies for people affected by the Grenfell Tower block which was destroyed in a fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A dog feeds four newborn tiger cubs and a puppy at Xixiakou Wild Animal Protection Zone in Rongcheng, Shandong province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
A man walks past chalk outlines on the ground representing victims of violence during protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Syrian boy runs with the others, who say they are returning to Syria ahead of the Eid al-Fitr, near the Turkish Cilvegozu border gate, located opposite of Syrian crossing point Bab al-Hawa in Reyhanli, in Hatay province, Turkey. REUTERS/Umit...more
Father Simon and brother Henry carry the coffin of Manchester bomb victim Georgina Callander after her funeral at Holy Trinity Church, Tarleton, Britain. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A kitten walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in a rebel-held part of the southern city of Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Queen Elizabeth visits the Mayflower Primary School during a visit to Poplar in Tower Hamlets in East London. REUTERS/Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool
An Iraqi soldier holds up a wedding dress found at an abandoned house previously used by the Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Plants grow on the abandoned train at the workshop of Nepal Railways Corporation Ltd., in Janakpur, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy jumps into the water to cool off in Chuong village, outside Hanoi, Vietnam. REUTERS/Kham
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.