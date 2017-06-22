Edition:
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A police officer squares off with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Jon Ossoff addresses his supporters after his defeat in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election in Atlanta. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man wears a helmet as he uses a branch with leaves to try to put out flames from a forest fire in Castanheira de Pera, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Residents react as a policemen take up positions during an operation against drug dealers in Penha slums complex in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Children in gowns and mortarboards run with smiles during their kindergarten graduation ceremony in a kindergarten in Handan, Hebei province, China. China Daily via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Helen Mirren poses with actor and singer Curtis Jackson "50 Cent" before the closing ceremony of the 57th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Teams compete during day one of finals of the Youth America's Cup finals in Hamilton, Bermuda. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Ford carries the Imperial State Crown as it arrives at the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Adrain Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Fire is seen at Brussels central station in Brussels, Belgium. Twitter/@remybonnaffe/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein take their seats at a summit on crime reduction and public safety in Bethesda, Maryland. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A child plays in a fountain of water to cool off from the heat at the Miroir d'Eau (Mirror of Water), in Nantes as unusually high temperatures hit France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Karen Handel, Republican candidate for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, makes a heart with her fingers as she speaks to supporters during a brief appearance at her election night party at the Hyatt Regency at Villa Christina in Atlanta. REUTERS/Bita Honarvar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Firefighters work to save a house from a forest fire in Carvalho, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Girls stand in monsoon rains beside an open laundry in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
An activist of global anti-poverty charity Oxfam takes off a mask depicting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as she takes part in a protest as part of a campaign to denounce the non-fulfillment of the Spanish government's commitments to welcome refugees, in downtown Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A man falls off his surf board in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from a beach in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A firefighting plane dumps water on a forest fire in Louriceira, Portugal. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Members of Indian Navy perform yoga on the flight deck of INS Viraat, an Indian Navy's decommissioned aircraft carrier during International Yoga Day in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Residents stand at a house damaged by a mudslide in San Pedro Soloma, Guatemala. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Holidaymakers relax on a sunny day in Langland Bay, Wales. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
