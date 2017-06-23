Edition:
First Lady Melania Trump hold a baby as President Donald Trump greets members of the Congress and their families as they attend a Congressional picnic event at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mgeni Hamed from Zanzibar, Tanzania poses for a portrait during a Canadian citizenship ceremony in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Hamed said: "What I like best about Canada is diversity, we are being treated equally no matter where you come from and what race you are." REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
The car of Philando Castile is seen surrounded by police vehicles in an evidence photo taken after he was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in July 2016. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon their arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A member of the riot security forces points a gun through the fence at an opposition supporter during clashes at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Revellers dance at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A still image from police video shows Diamond Reynolds being comforted by her daughter while handcuffed in the back seat of a police patrol vehicle, after her boyfriend Philando Castile was fatally shot by St. Anthony Police Department officer Jeronimo Yanez during a traffic stop in the Falcon Heights suburb of St Paul, Minnesota. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mourners stand outside the art center before a funeral service for Otto Warmbier, who died after his release from North Korea, at Wyoming High School in Wyoming, Ohio. REUTERS/John Sommers II

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
An injured opposition supporter is helped by volunteer members of a primary care response team during clashes with riot security forces at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Mosul's destroyed Al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A demonstrator is sprayed by a riot police water cannon during a protest called by students to demand improvements to the nation's higher education system in Santiago, Chile. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin stands in the rain in front of honour guards during a wreath-laying ceremony marking the anniversary of the Nazi German invasion in 1941, by the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Sputnik/Alexey Druzhinin/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
People participate in a yoga class during an annual Solstice event in the Times Square district of New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A police officer squares of with a demonstrator during a protest in Parliament Square in central London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs surrounded by police and security after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Opposition supporters attend a candlelight rally to pay tribute to victims of violence during protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Britain's Queen Elizabeth sits next to Prince Charles during the State Opening of Parliament in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Military enthusiasts dressed as Soviet Red Army pose for a photo as they take part in a re-enactment of a World War II battle at the Hero Fortress as they mark the 76th anniversary of the Nazi Germany invasion, in Brest, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A woman sunbathes on the San Lorenzo beach during a heatwave in Gijon, Spain. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas meets with White House senior advisor Jared Kushner in the West Bank City of Ramallah. Thaer Ghanaim/PPO/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Border patrol agents stand next to a border fence used for training at the United States Border Patrol Academy in Artesia, New Mexico. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Residents who want to evacuate from their homes gather while waiting for a vehicle after Islamist militants, who had holed up in a primary school, retreated after a gunbattle with troops but were holding some civilians hostage, in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, Philippines. REUTERS/Marconi Navales

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Policemen stand guard along the main road of Marawi City, as government forces continue their assault against insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) kisses the hand of former crown prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz during an allegiance pledging ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Farm equipment provides a backdrop as U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage to deliver remarks on agriculture Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Singer Adele poses with firefighters at Chelsea Fire Station. The singer paid an unexpected visit to the station, because she wanted to thank the firefighters who were involved with fighting the Grenfell Tower fire. London Fire Brigade/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A man jumps from a bridge into the Limmat river during hot temperatures in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A view from a U.S. Army helicopter of a shepherd and his flock of sheep near West Mosul, Iraq, where Iraqi security forces are fighting Islamic State. REUTERS/Marius Bosch

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Australian Senator Larissa Waters of the Greens Party carries her daughter Alia Joy during debate in the Australian Senate on school funding at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia. AAP/Lukas Coch via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A religious shrine is seen amongst charred trees following a forest fire in Cadafaz, near Gois, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
A girl walks through rubbish left by waves along Clifton beach in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Animal rights activists take part in a protest against bullfighting in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
Revellers are sprayed with water as they cool down at Worthy Farm in Somerset for the Glastonbury Festival in Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2017
