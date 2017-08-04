Edition:
Flames shoot up the sides of the Torch tower residential building in the Marina district, Dubai. Mitch Williams/@MitchGWilliams/via REUTERS

A family claiming to be from Haiti drags their luggage over the U.S.-Canada border into Canada from Champlain, New York. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Lara Yunaska, wife of Eric Trump, reads as she speaks during a rally for President Trump in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A general view shows a flooded area in Sakon Nakhon province, Thailand. REUTERS/Dejbordin Limsupanark

A firefighter drops water on a burnt-out firetruck as another stands by following a wildfire in the area of Kalyvia, near Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Acid attack victim Andreas Christopheros, poses for a photograph in his home in Truro, south-west England, Britain. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Yazidis attend a commemoration to mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them, in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Fabiana da Silva, 38, a former crack user who now collects recyclable materials, jumps off her cart loaded with recyclables in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of the Malaysian ice hockey team train for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Hezbollah members celebrate in Qaa, Lebanon, after being released by Nusra Front. REUTERS/ Hassan Abdallah

Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Palestinians sit at "Lolo Rose" ship which has become a popular restaurant, on a beach in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Loaders push a motorcycle atop a public bus for passengers traveling to the countryside ahead of next week's general election in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Robert Subik, a Czech constructor, drives his amphibious vehicle on the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A yazidi boy holds his sister in a playground in Sinjar region, Iraq. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Competitors take part in a game of shinty, an ancient sport similar to hockey, that was played against the dramatic backdrop of Britain's highest mountain Ben Nevis on Thursday to promote Scottish tourism in Lochaber, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A man takes a photo of a graffiti depicting President Trump on the controversial Israeli barrier in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

A palm is seen at the remaining Chaldean Catholic Cathedral Em Al Ahzan at the archaeological castle in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

A Syrian man with a child is seen in a bus in Jroud Arsal, Lebanon. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Cast members Debra Messing and Eric McCormack attend a panel for the television series Will & Grace during the TCA NBC Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jockeys ride during a traditional race along the beach of Sanlucar de Barrameda, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Local residents react as President Trump arrives at a rally in Huntington, West Virginia. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Netherlands players celebrate at the end of their match against England at the Women's Euro. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Mike Clueless and son Elliot pose by a piece of Crossrail themed 3D artwork during a photocall at the Museum of London Docklands in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

