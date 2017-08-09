Editor's Choice Pictures
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of Silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands. Each year, for only a few weeks, these schools form massive pulsating clouds in the caves, tunnels and swim-throughs, according to...more
A T-72 tank's barrel is seen while driven through the course of the Tank Biathlon competition, part of the International Army Games 2017, at a range in the settlement of Alabino outside Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Anti-riot policemen beat protesters to disperse them in Mathare, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A vintage car passes by a graffiti of Cuban artist Yulier Rodriguez in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People queue outside a polling station to cast their vote during the presidential election in the city centre in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Evan Jager of the U.S. in action during the men's 3,000m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
One of two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers is refueled during a 10-hour mission flying to the vicinity of Kyushu, Japan, the East China Sea, and the Korean peninsula, over the Pacific Ocean. U.S. Air Force/Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis/Handout...more
Chinese paramilitary police search for survivors after an earthquake in Jiuzhaigou county, Ngawa prefecture, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Pro-Zuma supporters celebrate after the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma was defeated in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
An activist with a sign on her mouth defends TIPNIS (Isiboro Secure National Park and Indigenous Territory) and protests against government proposal plans to annul laws protecting the Isiboro Secure Park in La Paz, Bolivia. The sign reads "Resist...more
An office worker gives a thumbs up after placing a sign in the windows of her building across the street from Denver Federal Court where the Taylor Swift groping trial jury selection resumes in Denver. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Anti-Zuma protesters march ahead of the vote of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma in Cape Town, South Africa. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man digs graves for Iraqi Shi'ite fighters known as Kattaib Sayeed al-Shuhadaa, who where killed near the Syrian border, during the funeral in Najaf, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Demonstrators rest as they block a street at a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Police and rescue forces surround a BMW car with several bullet holes in it at the scene where the man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers on Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret was shot and arrested on the A16 motorway,...more
A Secret Service agent drives a golf cart on a road at President Donald Trump's golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta is greeted by supporters after casting his vote in the Kenya election in his hometown of Gatundu in Kiambu county, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A devotee holding candle walks along the alley as she takes part in a parade commemorating the Neku Jatra-Mataya festival, the Festival of Lights, in Lalitpur, Nepal. Devotees celebrate the Buddhist festival which marks the victory of Sakyamuni...more
Iraq's Kurdistan region's President Massoud Barzani (C) sits during his meets with clerics and elders from the cities of the Kurdistan region in Erbil, Iraq. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy dressed as Lord Krishna, a Hindu deity, participates in a parade to mark Gaijatra festival, also known as the "cow festival," in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus in Kathmandu celebrate the festival to ask for salvation and peace for their departed...more
Barbora Spotakova of Czech Republic in action during the women's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Real Madrid's Marcelo lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the Super Cup Final over Manchester United in Skopje, Macedonia. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig leaps to catch a fly ball hit by Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder J.D. Martinez in the sixth inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
A view of the One World Trade Centre tower and the lower Manhattan skyline of New York City at sunrise as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.