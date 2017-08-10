Editor's Choice Pictures

Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in...more

Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnia is beautiful and colorful precisely because of its multiculturalism. That is the true value of this country, which we should preserve and nurture," Dzemail said. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close