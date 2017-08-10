Editor's Choice Pictures
A Haitian refugee sticks his head out of the window from a tent set up from Canadian Armed Forces near the border in Lacolle, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A man walks with a child as he passes policemen in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Benjamin David passes the Deutsches Museum as he swims from his home to his workplace along the Isar River in Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members wait to be escorted upon arrival at the maximum-security jail in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. REUTERS/Victor Pena
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after winning the men's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga set up a flaming tire barricade in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) female fighters sit together on a curb in the city of Hasaka, northeastern Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
French President Emmanuel Macron (C) poses for a selfie with medical staff members as he visits the Robert-Debre pediatric hospital in Paris, France. REUTERS/Philippe Lopez/Pool
Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and his wife Sara react to his supporters during an event by his Likud Party, in Tel Aviv, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A one-week-old baby bonobo clings to its mother at Planckendael zoo in Mechelen, Belgium. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Emergency personnel rescue a woman trapped on the top floor of a bus after it crashed into a shop on Lavender Hill in Clapham, London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Effendi Ibranovic Dzemail poses for a photograph inside Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik, Bosnia and Herzegovina. "Sulejmanija Mosque in Travnik is famous because it has many different colours inside. You can compare that with different religions in...more
Isaac Makwala of Botswana competes alone in an additional men's 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
A devotee helps his friend to climb the wooden pole in between the pond while participating in the Deopokhari festival in Khokana, Nepal. During the annual festival, a live goat is thrown into a pond and the team of devotees that retrieves the animal...more
A supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga gestures in front of a barricade in Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People walk in front of a monitor showing news of North Korea's fresh threat in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Units of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile are seen at the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A member of the media takes pictures of a damaged vehicle in the town of Awamiya following a security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen, in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A girl looks at a barbed-wire fence decorated with ribbons bearing messages wishing for the unification between the two Koreas near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Debris rolls down the rockface of a mountain after a earthquake outside Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Spanish bullfighter Rafael Tejada performs a pass to a heifer during a "tentadero" (a small bullfight to check the bravery of heifers which are not killed) at Reservatauro Ronda cattle ranch in Ronda, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A member of the St. Louis Cardinals ground crew runs off the field with a cat that ran on the field during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
Tourists frolic along the Tumon beach on the island of Guam, a U.S. Pacific Territory, August 10, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
People gather around the remains of the house of a Palestinian assailant after it was demolished by Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A woman sits beside a fountain in front of Alexandria City Hall on a beautiful summer day in Alexandria, Virginia. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A boy enjoy the waves during sunset on an embankment in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea. REUTERS/Pavel Rebrov
