Editor's Choice Pictures

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Lightning strikes behind a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Courtesy J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout via REUTERS
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Palestinian woman kisses her grandson through the window of a bus before she leaves for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, who returned to Canada from North Korea after the DPRK released Lim on August 9, after being held for 31 months, holds his granddaughter in front of his wife Geum Young Lim, as he leaves the Light Presbyterian Church in...more
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Adam Greenberg checks out breaking news on his phone while taking a break at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val d'Orcia south Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, named Northern Viper 17, at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Usain Bolt of Jamaica appears injured during the men's 400m relay final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
People rest on the floor outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The Andrea Coghe jockey the "Selva" (Forest) parish rides during the second practice for the Palio of Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Caster Semenya of South Africa reacts after winning the women's 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Fidel Castro fan Marlon Mendez, 11, is seen dressed in a military uniform before taking part in a dance performance as part of celebrations of what would have been the 91st birthday of late Cuban president Fidel Castro in San Antonio de los Banos,...more
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence
America reacts after a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Political progressives gather at Netroots
American progressive political activists gather for the Netroots Nation convention in Atlanta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.