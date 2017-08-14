Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 14, 2017 | 9:10am EDT

Editor's Choice Pictures

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Close
1 / 24
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
President Donald Trump reads from a prepared statement as he delivers remarks on the protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, from his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 24
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A woman cries as she stand behind policemen during clashes between supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and policemen in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Close
3 / 24
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / Friday, August 11, 2017
A Palestinian youth demonstrates his parkour skills at the seaport of Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
4 / 24
Lightning strikes behind a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Courtesy J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout via REUTERS

Lightning strikes behind a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Courtesy J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Lightning strikes behind a B-52H Stratofortress at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. Courtesy J.T. Armstrong/U.S. Air Force photo/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 24
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 24
A Palestinian woman kisses her grandson through the window of a bus before she leaves for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian woman kisses her grandson through the window of a bus before she leaves for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A Palestinian woman kisses her grandson through the window of a bus before she leaves for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
7 / 24
Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, who returned to Canada from North Korea after the DPRK released Lim on August 9, after being held for 31 months, holds his granddaughter in front of his wife Geum Young Lim, as he leaves the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, who returned to Canada from North Korea after the DPRK released Lim on August 9, after being held for 31 months, holds his granddaughter in front of his wife Geum Young Lim, as he leaves the Light Presbyterian Church in...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Pastor Hyeon Soo Lim, who returned to Canada from North Korea after the DPRK released Lim on August 9, after being held for 31 months, holds his granddaughter in front of his wife Geum Young Lim, as he leaves the Light Presbyterian Church in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 24
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above Leeberg hill during the Perseid meteor shower in Grossmugl, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
9 / 24
Adam Greenberg checks out breaking news on his phone while taking a break at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Adam Greenberg checks out breaking news on his phone while taking a break at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Adam Greenberg checks out breaking news on his phone while taking a break at the Netroots Nation annual conference for political progressives in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
10 / 24
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Unite The Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is helped by police after being tackled by a woman after he attempted to speak at a press conference in front of Charlottesville City Hall in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
11 / 24
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Flowers and a photo of car-ramming victim Heather Heyer lie at a makeshift memorial in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
12 / 24
Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Opposition leader Raila Odinga greets supporters in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 24
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A firefighter tries to extinguish a wildfire burning near the village of Kalamos, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
14 / 24
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val d'Orcia south Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val d'Orcia south Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Cypresses are seen in a field in the world famous "Crete Senesi" (Siennese clays) in Val d'Orcia south Tuscany, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 24
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A rare white moose is seen in Gunnarskog, Varmland, Sweden. TT News Agency/Tommy Pedersen via REUTERS
Close
16 / 24
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 24
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A demonstrator looks on while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Close
18 / 24
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, named Northern Viper 17, at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, named Northern Viper 17, at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A member of Japan Ground Self Defense Force stands on a type 90 tank during a joint exercise with U.S. Marine Corps, named Northern Viper 17, at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 24
Usain Bolt of Jamaica appears injured during the men's 400m relay final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Usain Bolt of Jamaica appears injured during the men's 400m relay final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Usain Bolt of Jamaica appears injured during the men's 400m relay final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/John Sibley
Close
20 / 24
People rest on the floor outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

People rest on the floor outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People rest on the floor outside the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Baba Raghav Das hospital in the Gorakhpur district, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
21 / 24
The Andrea Coghe jockey the "Selva" (Forest) parish rides during the second practice for the Palio of Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The Andrea Coghe jockey the "Selva" (Forest) parish rides during the second practice for the Palio of Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
The Andrea Coghe jockey the "Selva" (Forest) parish rides during the second practice for the Palio of Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
22 / 24
Caster Semenya of South Africa reacts after winning the women's 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Caster Semenya of South Africa reacts after winning the women's 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Caster Semenya of South Africa reacts after winning the women's 800m final at the World Athletics Championships in London, Britain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
23 / 24
Fidel Castro fan Marlon Mendez, 11, is seen dressed in a military uniform before taking part in a dance performance as part of celebrations of what would have been the 91st birthday of late Cuban president Fidel Castro in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Fidel Castro fan Marlon Mendez, 11, is seen dressed in a military uniform before taking part in a dance performance as part of celebrations of what would have been the 91st birthday of late Cuban president Fidel Castro in San Antonio de los Banos,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Fidel Castro fan Marlon Mendez, 11, is seen dressed in a military uniform before taking part in a dance performance as part of celebrations of what would have been the 91st birthday of late Cuban president Fidel Castro in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 11 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 11 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 10 2017
Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Aug 09 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence

Aftermath of deadly Charlottesville violence

America reacts after a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting against a rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one woman.

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Political progressives gather at Netroots

Political progressives gather at Netroots

American progressive political activists gather for the Netroots Nation convention in Atlanta.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast