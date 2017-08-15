Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Aug 15, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

Servicepersons of the Korean People's Army (KPA) and the Korean People's Internal Security Forces (KPISF), civilians, school youth and children visited the statues of President Kim Il Sung and leader Kim Jong Il on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of national liberation. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Black smoke rises behind a house as a wildfire burns near the village of Varnavas, north of Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Anti-racism protesters shout during protests in front of Trump Tower in New York City, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces calls his comrades during the fighting with Islamic State fighters in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
President Donald Trump pauses during a statement on the deadly protests in Charlottesville, at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces attend a news conference of Venezuela's Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A municipal worker attempts to remove paint from a monument dedicated to Confederate soldier John B. Castleman that was vandalized late on August 12 in Louisville, Kentucky. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Women sit by an impromptu memorial of flowers commemorating the victims at the scene of the car attack on a group of counter-protesters during the "Unite the Right" rally as people continue to react to the weekend violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Command of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army (KPA) in an unknown location in North Korea. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Workers clean up after a glass panel etched with numbers representing victims was broken at the Holocaust Memorial in Boston, Massachusetts, days after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A man decorates an auto rickshaw with the national flags to celebrate India's Independence Day in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
A Palestinian woman kisses her grandson through the window of a bus before she leaves for the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Pro-government supporters rally against U.S. President Donald Trump in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People inspect the damage after a mudslide in the mountain town of Regent, Sierra Leone. REUTERS/ Ernest Henry

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A boy walks along the flooded area in Saptari District, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Chairman of U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and his Chinese counterpart, chief of the general staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Gen. Fang Fenghui, attend a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
U.S. Marine Corps members launch a mortar during a joint exercise with Japan's Ground Self Defense Force, named Northern Viper 17 at Hokudaien exercise area in Eniwa, on the northern island of Hokkaido, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Taylor Swift, her mother Andrea and attorney Jesse Schaudies react to the verdict being read in Denver Federal Court. REUTERS/Jeff Kandyba

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
People release doves as a symbol of peace at the Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead in Tokyo, Japan, to mark the 72nd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
A man dressed as a Japanese imperial army soldier stands at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, to mark the 72nd anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
Real Madrid�s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their second goal against Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup first leg in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
Devotees tumble as they try to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, August 15, 2017
President Donald Trump (R, silhouetted in window) arrives via Marine One helicopter at the White House in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, August 14, 2017
