Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) run and cover themselves from a bomb attack in outside of Hawija, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A pair of cowboy boots is shown in the street outside the concert venue after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A man stands inside of a destroyed supermarket by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Spanish Civil Guard officers remove demonstrators outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman act as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh, India. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Newly arrived Rohingya refugee and mother of eight Shalida Begum, 25, sits in a school room as the wait to be transferred to a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Begum said she travelled with her family through the forests of Myanmar for forty days after her house was burned by soldiers. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Las Vegas Metro Police and medical workers stage in the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South after a mass shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
Members of Syrian Democratic Forces take up positions on the rooftop of a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, October 02, 2017
A Shi'ite Muslim boy prays after he beat himself at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura, in central Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search and rescue vessel MV Seefuchs of the German NGO Sea-Eye in the search and rescue zone some fifty nautical miles north of the Tunisian-Libyan land border. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A man uses a flashlight to light up a room at the Moradas Las Teresas Elderly House, where about two hundred elderly people live without electricity following damages caused by Hurricane Maria in Carolina, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
People gather around the engine of a drone aircraft which the Houthi rebels said they have downed in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Pope Francis wears a yellow plastic ID bracelet as he shakes hand with a man during a visits at a migrant's reception centre during a pastoral visit in Bologna, Italy. Osservatore Romano/via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Scuffles break out as Spanish Civil Guard officers force their way through a crowd and into a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
A man carrying a Chinese national flag, films fireworks celebrating the Chinese National Day in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
People hold up ballot sheets outside a polling station for the banned independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry and former U.S. President Barack Obama watch a wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Friday, September 29, 2017
Shi'ite muslim boys flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura, in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
O.J. Simpson signs documentation at Lovelock Correctional Center, Nevada, U.S. as he is released on parole. Nevada Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Spanish Civil Guard officers break through a door at a polling station for the banned independence referendum where Catalan President Carles Puigdemont was supposed to vote in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Competitor Paul Guest of Britain watches on as his team competes in wheelchair basketball event during the Invictus Games in Toronto. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
A view of Raqqa's National Hospital, last stronghold of the Islamic State militants, in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
Same-sex couple Karl Kreil and Bodo Mende get married at a civil registry office, becoming Germany's first married gay couple after German parliament approved marriage equality in a historic vote this past summer, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, October 01, 2017
Rohingya refugee sisters, who just arrived under the cover of darkness by wooden boats from Myanmar, hug each other as they try to find their parents at Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, September 30, 2017
