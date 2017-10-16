Editors Choice Pictures
Civilians carry the body of an unidentified man from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Firefighters battle a wildfire near Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Top candidate of the People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz attends his party's victory celebration meeting in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Venezuela's citizens wait to cast their votes in a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors, in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
People pull the wreckage of a propeller-engine cargo plane after it crashed in the sea near the international airport in Ivory Coast's main city, Abidjan. REUTERS/Ange Aboa
Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving with his wife and three children to Toronto Pearson International Airport, nearly 5 years after he and his wife were abducted in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, in Toronto,...more
A Rohingya refugee woman waits for permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue, after crossing from Myanmar, in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A fisherman holds a dead fish while posing for a photograph as dead fish float around his boat and on the banks of the Confuso river, after authorities have taken samples for an investigation, in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Afghan firefighters attempt to extinguish a burning fuel tanker which was hit by a magnetic bomb on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz
Constance Ngubane, 79 years old, takes part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age with exercise at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A girl cries at a refugee camp for people displaced in fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A vehicle turns around as a forest fire burns by the road near Vigo, Spain. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
A boy swims in the sea at Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A military vehicle of Iraqi federal forces enters oil fields in Kirkuk,, Iraq. REUTERS/Stringer
Primary school students dressed in replica red army uniforms attend a flag-raising ceremony at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilians evacuate from the scene of an explosion in KM4 street in the Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Venezuelan citizens wait in line at a polling station during a nationwide election for new governors in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A foot of the new born Rohingya baby is pictured at a medical center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Detroit Lions running back Ameer Abdullah has his shirt stretched by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan in the second half. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
A firefighting helicopter drops water to defend a vineyard from an approaching wildfire in Santa Rosa, California. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
French soldiers and rescuers prepare to pull the remains of a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near the Felix Houphouet Boigny International Airport, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by the Islamic State militants on the frontline in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Rohingya refugee girl who fled from Myanmar cries because she lost her mother as they make their way after crossing the border in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar Bangladesh. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Free Syrian Army fighters warm themselves around a fire in the town of Tadef in Aleppo province, Syria. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
