Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 19, 2017 | 8:10am EDT

Editors Choice Pictures

Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, Myanmar. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
1 / 24
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa, Canada. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office

Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa, Canada. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Canada�s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sheds tears as he speaks with media about the terminal brain cancer death of Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie in Ottawa, Canada. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office
Close
2 / 24
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Rohingya refugees, who crossed the border from Myanmar two days before, walk after they received permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue on to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 24
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Israeli policemen carry away ultra-Orthodox Jewish men as they try to block a road during a protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office, near Modiin, Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 24
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Wrestlers fight during an amateur wrestling match inside a makeshift ring installed on a road organised by local residents as part of Diwali, the festival of lights, celebrations in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
5 / 24
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks its nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
6 / 24
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Fighters of Syrian Democratic Forces place flags at Naim Square after liberating Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 24
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 24
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, the presidential candidate of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, arrives for a political rally at the Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
9 / 24
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A Tibetan exile is detained by police during a protest against a second five-year term for Chinese President Xi Jinping, as the Chinese Communist Party Congress takes place in Beijing, outside Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
10 / 24
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A view of a jail cell of the Islamic State militants under the stadium in Raqqa, Syria. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
11 / 24
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Ryuwon Footwear Factory. KCNA/via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Ryuwon Footwear Factory. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un visits Ryuwon Footwear Factory. KCNA/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 24
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives in Downing Street for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 24
Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after their match against Sporting CP. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after their match against Sporting CP. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Juventus� Gianluigi Buffon celebrates after their match against Sporting CP. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Close
14 / 24
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A devotee lights oil lamps at a religious ceremony during the Diwali or Deepavali festival at a Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
15 / 24
Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc. which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc.

Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc. which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc.

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Eagle Prime (MK3), a giant robot by MegaBots Inc. which manufactures giant piloted humanoid fighting robots headquartered in Berkeley, California. Courtesy Michael Mauldin/MegaBots Inc.
Close
16 / 24
Flames emerge from flare stacks at the oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Flames emerge from flare stacks at the oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Flames emerge from flare stacks at the oil fields in Kirkuk, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Aurea Esther Gonzalez holds a bible dirty with mud, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Aurea Esther Gonzalez holds a bible dirty with mud, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
Aurea Esther Gonzalez holds a bible dirty with mud, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Close
18 / 24
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after beating the Houston Astros in game five of the ALCS playoff series at Yankee Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 24
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson are seen during a fueling-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (not shown) in the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy

Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson are seen during a fueling-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (not shown) in the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson are seen during a fueling-at-sea with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (not shown) in the Pacific Ocean. Courtesy Jason Pastrick/U.S. Navy
Close
20 / 24
A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle is displayed in front of a military post at Mapandi town in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle is displayed in front of a military post at Mapandi town in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A mannequin dressed in a military uniform with a dummy sniper rifle is displayed in front of a military post at Mapandi town in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
21 / 24
A general view of the rain pouring off the stadium before the match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A general view of the rain pouring off the stadium before the match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
A general view of the rain pouring off the stadium before the match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
22 / 24
A publicist reaches to adjust the angle of a book that actor Tom Hanks is holding at a promotional event for his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories", in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A publicist reaches to adjust the angle of a book that actor Tom Hanks is holding at a promotional event for his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories", in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 19, 2017
A publicist reaches to adjust the angle of a book that actor Tom Hanks is holding at a promotional event for his new book, "Uncommon Type: Some Stories", in New York. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 24
Members of Code Pink protest before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Members of Code Pink protest before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Members of Code Pink protest before U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a Senate Judiciary oversight hearing on the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Next Slideshows

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 18 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 17 2017
Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oct 16 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Oct 13 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime

The two women accused of murdering the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un return to the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.

Lighting the Olympic torch

Lighting the Olympic torch

The flame for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics is lit in Olympia, Greece.

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

Battle for besieged Philippine city ends

The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

French forces fight insurgency in Mali

France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

Parade of the skeletons

Parade of the skeletons

People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Quinceanera for kids with cancer

Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast