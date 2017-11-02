Editors Choice Pictures
Photographers help a Rohingya refugee to come out of Naf River as they cross the Myanmar-Bangladesh border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and catcher Brian McCann celebrate with teammates after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game seven of the World Series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Patrick Carnes is evacuated in a Walmart cart by SWAT medics from the scene of a shooting at a Walmart where Carnes was shopping in Thornton, Colorado. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Chunhun (R), the leader of Japan's North Korea fan club called sengun-joshi, or military-first girls, and other members practice a Moranbong Band dance in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called 'Castell' during the All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes town, near Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims of Tuesday's attack outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path...more
Sony Corp's entertainment robot "aibo" is pictured at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rep. Terri Sewell asks a question, as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A woman carries a dog as she wades through a water-logged neighbourhood during rains in Chennai, India. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Youths train along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashkelon, Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Singer Mariah Carey places her signature in cement in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese theatre in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A Rohingya refugee woman holds her baby as she walks after crossing the Naf river at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People visit tombs of relatives and friends at 'Nueva Esperanza' (New Hope) cemetery during the Day of the Dead celebrations in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Takuya Yokota shows a picture of his sister Megumi Yokota, a Japanese national abducted by North Korean agents decades ago as a schoolgirl, on his smartphone during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts during their match against S.S.C. Napoli. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Police officers are seen where a suspected Islamist militant was arrested after wounding two policemen in a knife attack near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A woman places candles outside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed in the truck attack in Manhattan went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
President Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) lie in a heap on the pavement next to the Centre Pompidou modern art museum, also known as Beaubourg, to raise awareness on World Vegan Day, in Paris. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the first day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski
General view of cemetery on Crkvicko hill in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
(R-L) Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev walk during a meeting in Tehran, Iran. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS
A voodoo believer makes offerings during celebrations at the cemetery of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
People gather in Foley Square during a vigil for the victims of the West Side Highway pickup attack, in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
