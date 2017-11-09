Editors Choice Pictures
Vehicles drive through heavy smog in Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore as they arrive on a makeshift boat after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, at Shah Porir Dwip near Cox's Bazar. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Garth Brooks accepts the Entertainer of the Year award at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Chinese first lady Peng Liyuan looks at Melania Trump as she holds up a Chinese calligraphy of the character for "Fortune" written by a student during a visit to the Banchang Primary School in Beijing. REUTERS/Ng Han Guan/Pool
Workers remove dead mangroves during the clean-up at the Bodo site in Rivers State, Nigeria. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Thumekile Mthiyane, 90, who is known as Gogo Mthiyane, looks after her 2 week old great-grandson Lubanzi while his mother is at university, at their family home in KwaNdengezi, South Africa. Gogo means grandmother in Zulu. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Rohingya refugees play volleyball in a makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
President Robert Mugabe listens to his wife Grace Mugabe at a rally of his ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Anti-riot policemen blocked members of the GABRIELA (Women's Group) who denounce the planned visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders summit during a protest outside the U.S....more
Vice President Mike Pence shakes hands with Johnnie Langendorff, who was one of the heroes that chased the assailant, near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs in Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A driver of a vintage car used take tourists for a ride, waits for costumers with a U.S. flag on its windshield in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Madame Tussauds unveils their new wax models of Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
President Trump and first lady Melania arrive on Air Force One at Beijing. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A worker repairs power lines on a pole in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A Rohingya refugee girl is weighed at the emergency nutrition treatment center in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A swan paddles through the reflected autumnal colours on Loch Faskally Pitlochry, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A cross dedicated to the Unknown British Soldier stands in the Field of Remembrance during a visit by Britain's Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey in central London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A refugee girl from South Sudan waits to receive food from the World Food Program (WFP) in Palorinya settlement in Moyo district northern Uganda. REUTERS/James Akena
Britain's Prince Charles pays his respects at the India Gate war memorial in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends a soccer practice with Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona in Caracas, Venezuela. Miraflores Palace/via REUTERS
Keith Urban performs "Female" at the CMA Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni is greeted by prime minister Hun Sen during the celebration marking the 64th anniversary of the country's independence from France, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Samrang Pring TPX IMAGES OF THE...more
A group of Rohingya refugees, who fled from Myanmar by boat last night, walks towards a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visits The Bridge Academy at the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum at UBS London. REUTERS/John Phillips/Pool
