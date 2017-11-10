An installation "Monument" by German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The installation, previously displayed in Dresden, displays three upended buses to mimic a defensive barricade erected in...more

An installation "Monument" by German-Syrian artist Manaf Halbouni stands in front the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. The installation, previously displayed in Dresden, displays three upended buses to mimic a defensive barricade erected in Aleppo, in Syria, to protect people from sniper fire. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close