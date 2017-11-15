Editors Choice Pictures
A Rohingya refugee boy gets a haircut at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People celebrate after it was announced the majority of Australians support same-sex marriage in a national survey, paving the way for legislation to make the country the 26th nation to formalise the unions by the end of the year, at a rally in...more
Muslims pray on a street in front of an illegally built mosque which was destroyed in the district of Zemun Polje in Belgrade, Serbia. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hong Kong fans turn their backs and boo during Chinese national anthem, at the Asian Cup preliminary match between Hong Kong and Lebanon, in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A member of security forces organized by the Saudi-led coalition inspects a mosque damaged in a suicide car bomb attack outside a police forces camp in Aden, Yemen. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives field guidance to the Kumsong Tractor Factory. KCNA via Reuters
A Rohingya refugee girl carries a vessel filled with water from a tube well at Palong Khali refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
An Israeli soldier from the navy jumps into the water as he takes part in a drill practicing the defense of Israel's borders, in the Mediterranean Sea, off the coast of Ashdod, southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The winner of the Miss International 2017 Kevin Lilliana (C) representing Indonesia waves at the 57th Miss International Beauty Pageant in Tokyo, Japan. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
President Trump is reflected in the fuselage as he boards Air Force One to depart as he returns home to the U.S. from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad holds a Barbie doll made in her likeness as she attends the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner celebrates scoring their fifth goal during their World Cup qualifying match against Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A window washing scaffolding unit hangs precariously from a skyscraper at Columbus Circle in Midtown Manhattan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
UCLA basketball player LiAngelo Ball arrives at LAX after flying back from China where he was detained on suspicion of shoplifting, in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A worker climbs a ladder as he carries clam shells to be loaded onto a truck, on the banks of Murinjapuzha River on the outskirts of Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
A zoo keeper carries a newly born Malayan tiger cub in its enclosure at the Prague Zoo in Prague, Czech Republic. REUTERS/David W Cerny
France's Henry Chavancy scores a try against New Zealand during Rugby Union Internationals. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Mo Farah poses after he received his knighthood from Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace, London. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A local, carrying a dog in his jacket, saves a cat that was trapped in a tree, following a heavy rainfall in the town of Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Brandy Halladay, wife of former Major League Baseball player Roy Halladay, gives a tribute during a memorial service celebrating his life, at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Birds fly over Guanting lake in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-Brexit protester wears a EU face mask on his head outside the Houses of Parliament in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least seven. Several residents are killed during floods following heavy rainfall outside Athens. At least seven people died in flash floods which hit Greece on Wednesday, authorities said, as a raging torrent swept through towns west of Athens after heavy rains.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Crisis at Manus Island detention center
Hundreds of asylum seekers have barricaded themselves into the Manus Island center for two weeks without regular food or water supplies, defying attempts by Australia and Papua New Guinea to close the facility, saying they fear for their safety if removed to transit centers.
#MeToo march in Hollywood
Hundreds of people marched in Los Angeles to support victims of sexual assault and harassment, inspired by a social media campaign that has portrayed such abuse as a pervasive feature of American life.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Red carpet style at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.