French CRS riot police face off with protestors during a demonstration against French government reforms in Nantes, France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
A man removes broken glass from a building after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Men feed seagulls along the Yamuna river on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks with resident Val Lay during a visit to a housing estate in North London. REUTERS/Leon Neal/Pool
A local gestures as he stands next to a muddy street, following flash floods which hit areas west of Athens on November 15 killing at least 15 people, in Mandra, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Singer Helene Fischer performs on stage during the Bambi 2017 Awards ceremony in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
President Robert Mugabe poses with General Constantino Chiwenga at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS/Joseph Nyadzayo/Handout via REUTERS
People hold lights as they form a ribbon during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders at Sant Jaume square in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya replaces his sign after waving it during a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to vote on a bid to renew an international inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria, during a meeting at...more
A giraffe mural is seen on the gable end of a building in Shettleston Road in Glasgow East, in Glasgow, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A Syrian woman is seen near a tent in a refugee camp in Marjayoun, Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
A supporter of the Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition gestures during a rally in the Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man waits for customers while selling umbrellas along a roadside in Islamabad, Pakistan. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Rohingya refugee Momtaz Begum, 30, poses for a photograph at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh. Begum told how soldiers came to her village demanding valuables. "I told them I was poor and had nothing. One of them started beating me saying, 'If...more
A man rows his boat filled with straw on the waters of Nageen Lake on a cold morning in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People look at a destroyed vehicle after a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
President Trump arrives with Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn at the U.S. Capitol to meet with House Republicans ahead of their vote on the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A Rohingya refugee woman walks along the temporary shelters at Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Britain's Queen Elizabeth visits the University of Hull where she opened the Allam Medical Building, in Kingston upon Hull, during a visit to the city to mark its year as the United Kingdom City of Culture, Britain. REUTERS/Danny Lawson/Pool
Ethnic Miao women wearing traditional costumes take part in a parade during the traditional Lusheng (reed-pipe wind instrument) festival in Gulong, Guizhou province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, run as riot police officers fire tear gas to disperse them along Mombasa Road, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A woman shops beside a railway track in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
