Editor's Choice Pictures
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit along the U.S.-Mexico border at Border Field State Park in San Diego, California. REUTERS/Mike...more
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Belgium's David Goffin at the ATP World Tour Finals. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister while on a visit to Saudi Arabia, embrace in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace in Paris. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Zimbabwe. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/via REUTERS
Delegates celebrate after Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
President Trump prays with the Oklahoma Women's Softball women team as he greets members of Championship NCAA teams at the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A handout photo shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November, pictured against a platinum-textured backdrop, in celebration of their platinum wedding anniversary. Matt...more
An ancient statue is partly submerged under water at an archaeological site, following flash floods which hit the area, at the village of Dion, Greece. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A woman uses a flashlight as she looks at her child lying in a cot, after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September and damaged the electrical grid, in Dorado, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A view shows the Klimsen-Kapelle church in front of the peak of mount Klimsenhorn (1,907 m /6,257 ft above sea level) over the clouds near Hergiswil, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A hooded protester throws a flare during clashes following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece, in Athens, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Supporters of of Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition react during clashes with anti-riot police in the Baba Dogo neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A mahout guards the elephants during the annual Vrischikolsavam festival, which features a colourful procession of decorated elephants along with drum concerts, at a temple in Kochi, India. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Selena Gomez performs "Wolves" at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Protesters calling for Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, in Haikou, Hainan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the media participate in a protest against the murder of fellow news cameraman Samuel Rivas who, according to the police, was killed by suspected gang members yesterday in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Filmmakers of "Darkest Hour," actor Ben Mendelsohn (L-R), actor Gary Oldman, and director Joe Wright, pose for a portrait in Beverly Hills. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of a group called Lancaster Against Pipelines block construction of a pipeline in Holtwood, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Diana Ross poses with her Lifetime Achievement award at the American Music Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Palestinians wait for travel permits to cross into Egypt, after Rafah border crossing was opened under control of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority for the first time since 2007, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Suhaib...more
Models Alecia Morais (L), Maggie Lane (C) and Xiao Wen get ready backstage before the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Laura Dauban, deputy ambassador of the United Kingdom to Jordan plays with Lawrence of Abdoun, the first diplo-cat to be appointed by the British Embassy in Jordan, at the embassy headquarters in Amman, Jordan. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
