Editor's Choice Pictures
Former President Bill Clinton salutes a man while visiting with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosello (C) a school turned shelter for people who have lost their homes during Hurricane Maria in September, in Canovanas, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin...more
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Boys play in the river of Stviga on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
First Lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a session of the Bundestag in Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An Israeli police officer tries to move an ultra-Orthodox Jewish man away, during a demonstration against the detention of members of their community, who failed to report to a military recruiting office, in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, Israel....more
Workers wearing panda masks use a wireless device to detect the location of Yingxue, a panda which has received survival training, at a protection base before reintroducing it to the wild, in Wolong, Sichuan province, China. REUTERS/Stringer
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Square holes in the wall of a detention center are seen near the Thailand-Malaysia border in Hatyai, Thailand. Dailynews/ via REUTERS
A man reads a newspaper next to marigold garlands, which are used to decorate temples and homes, at a wholesale flower market in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Bride Tatyana Pashkovets stands at her home before her wedding ceremony in the village of David-Gorodok, Belarus. Tatyana is waiting for the groom Alexander, with whom they will hold a wedding celebration in accordance with the traditions that have...more
Jubilee Party supporters cheer after Kenya's Supreme Court upheld the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in last month's repeat presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Model Ming Xi falls as she presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the Sungri Motor Plant. KCNA via Reuters
Rohingya refugees sit at an establishment at Kutupalong refugee camp, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An aerial view shows the darkened ground of an oil spill which shut down the Keystone pipeline between Canada and the United States, located in an agricultural area near Amherst, South Dakota. REUTERS/Dronebase
Relatives mourn the death of Lakbira Essabiry, one of the people who were killed when a stampede broke out in the southwestern Moroccan town of Sidi Boulaalam as food aid was being distributed in a market, in Sidi Boulaalam, Morocco....more
Children protest against the Saudi-led coalition outside the U.N. offices in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Demonstrators march during the National Black Consciousness Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump welcome the official White House Christmas Tree, a Wisconsin-grown tree provided by the Chapman family of Silent Night Evergreens, to the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip mark platinum anniversary
Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Philip mark their platinum wedding anniversary with a small family get-together, a far cry from the pomp and celebration which greeted their marriage 70 years ago.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Highlights from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai.
When models fall
When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.
Couple tie knot across U.S.-Mexico border
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Mexican resident Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the border wall to allow selected families to visit.
American Music Awards
Highlights from the American Music Awards.
AMA red carpet
Style from the American Music Awards.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Mugabe
Zimbabwe's ruling party fires Robert Mugabe as its leader and gives the 93-year-old less than 24 hours to quit as head of state or face impeachment.